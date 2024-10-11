Walmart is selling a 'versatile' $228 travel backpack for only $94, and shoppers say it's 'very roomy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A good travel backpack is essential for worry-free globe-trotting, but sometimes you need a bag with extra space for clothes, a laptop, or maybe even souvenirs. That's why a large-capacity carry-on is a great investment. We found one on sale for a great price during Walmart's Holiday Deals event, and it can fit everything you need for a weekend getaway.

The Witzman Travel Backpack , which usually retails for a whopping $228, is marked down to only $94 right now. If you've been looking for a large-capacity backpack that can carry almost anything, then you've found it. This bag is so spacious that it's like having two in one.

Witzman Nylon Travel Backpack, $94 (was $228) at Walmart

Few travel backpacks have as many features as this one. For starters, it has a side handle and shoulder strap so it can be used as a duffle bag or slid onto a telescoping suitcase handle via one of its two luggage straps. Its large main compartment can accommodate up to a 17-inch laptop among other items while the bag's exterior includes a convenient USB charging port, a headphone port, and multiple external zipper pockets. Its nylon construction is durable and stylish and offers all-weather protection for your belongings inside.

This backpack works just as well for camping and outdoor activities as it does for a long trip. It even fits into the overhead compartment of most aircraft, but be sure to check your specific airline's restrictions for confirmation. What's more, you can choose from three different color variations.

Walmart shoppers were effusive in their praise of this amazing bag. One buyer said, "The flight attendant commented on it, saying the durability of the fabric and versatility are great. It's very roomy with lots of compartments." Another customer called it the "backpack you need," praising it as a "very nice backpack with lots of components."