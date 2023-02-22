Save up to 60% on Wireless Chargers at Amazon

Wireless chargers offer so much convenience for smartphone users, but they often come with a hefty price tag. So if you’re in the market for a new charger but don’t want to overspend, now is the time to take your charging game to the next level.

Amazon (AMZN) is offering discounts of up to 60% on select wireless chargers, so you can get the latest devices for a fraction of their normal cost.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

This powerful magnetic wireless charger is the perfect solution for your power needs—and it’s 60% off for a limited time. The magnetic connection between the pad and your device makes charging easier than ever. It’s compatible with the latest iPhones and AirPods, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once. Plus, the sleek, modern design makes it perfect for any setting.

Get 35% off this Yootech’s wireless charger that provides fast, powerful charging for all your devices. It’s compatible with the latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and even AirPods. The sophisticated design can complement any desk or bedroom decor, and the device itself is lightweight and portable. The included USB-C cable also allows you to charge from any outlet.

This Anker wireless charger is Qi-Certified, meaning it can charge your device quickly and safely. It can be used with the latest iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once. The stand design makes it perfect for your desk or nightstand, and the slender design can add a modest touch to any decor.

Get 13% off the Apple MagSafe charger—a powerful wireless charger that allows you to fast charge an iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14.

This wireless charging stand is perfect for your charging needs. It’s compatible with the latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, and Note devices. The cordless design makes it ideal for use in any room of your home, while its compact structure ensures maximum portability. This charger is currently half its original price.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.