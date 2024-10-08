Amazon is selling an 'excellent' $170 oscillating space heater for just $48 during Prime Big Deal Days

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every home has spots where central heating doesn't quite reach. For those chilly areas, there's no better solution than a good space heater. However, finding a high-quality heater at a decent price can be like looking for a needle in a snowdrift. Lucky for you, Amazon has a terrific deal on an impressive little space heater during its Prime Big Deal Days sale, which ends Oct. 9.

The Wind Talk Ceramic Oscillating Space Heater is only $48 with a Prime membership. That's down from a regular price of $170. This heater is perfect for anyone who wants to keep warm in a drafty home, whether that's at your computer desk or in your favorite living room chair.

All you need to get this deal is an Amazon Prime membership. It's easy to sign up and unlocks all sorts of great sale prices year-round, plus benefits like fast free shipping and access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

Wind Talk Ceramic Oscillating Space Heater, $48 (was $170) at Amazon

If you've been looking for a small space heater with a big list of features, then this could be the perfect buy for you. This model includes a convenient 24-hour timer for continuous use, 70 degree oscillation range, and an anti-tip shutoff feature for added safety. Other clever design features are a reinforced safety plug, removable and washable air filter, and hidden cord compartment. The infrared remote control is useful for changing the thermostat from across the room as well.

Amazon shoppers were very pleased with this heater. Nearly 600 of them gave it a perfect rating. One buyer, who called the heater "excellent" shared that they are "using this little guy to heat the master bedroom and it does the job well. The front doesn't get too hot to the touch and it turns off when tipped." Another customer wrote that it "works great" and added "this space heater is so effective at heating our bedroom and even our living room, very quickly."