Amazon is selling a $600 portable air conditioner for only $417 during Prime Day

A good portable air conditioner can turn stifling rooms into cool and comfortable safe havens from the heat. This is especially relevant in the middle of a historic summer heat wave. Thankfully, we found the perfect Prime Day deal on a portable AC unit that can keep you icy cold even in the warmest summer months.

The Whynter Portable Air Conditioner is on deep discount during Prime Day 2024 for only $417, which is an impressive $183 off the regular price. This air conditioner has over 6,900 perfect ratings, and reviewers were thorough and emphatic about the quality of this unit. One shopper shared, "This is an absolute BEAST of a portable AC unit!" While another opined that it's "Probably the best unit out there if you need one."

Whynter Portable Air Conditioner, $417 (was $599) at Amazon

Portable air conditioners come in a range of shapes, sizes, and power levels. This model has the best of all worlds. It's a 14,000 BTU unit with three operational modes including a dehumidifier, low decibel output to keep noise at a minimum, and a dual hose design that makes it more efficient than most single-hose units. It also has a timer function and was even named Good Housekeeping's 2024 "Best Overall Portable Air Conditioner," according to the brand.

Industry accolades are nice, but what really counts is user feedback, and this model has more than its fair share. One of the most convincing reviews came from a buyer in Phoenix, Arizona, who shared "This thing ROCKS. I can actually sleep with sheets on at night, it gets that cold!"