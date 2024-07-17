Skip to main content
Amazon is selling a $600 portable air conditioner for only $417 during Prime Day
image caption
Calgary, Alberta, Canada. A close up to an Amazon RAM Promaster truck van.

Shoppers call it a "beast" of a unit.
Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/Getty Images

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A good portable air conditioner can turn stifling rooms into cool and comfortable safe havens from the heat. This is especially relevant in the middle of a historic summer heat wave. Thankfully, we found the perfect Prime Day deal on a portable AC unit that can keep you icy cold even in the warmest summer months.

The Whynter Portable Air Conditioner is on deep discount during Prime Day 2024 for only $417, which is an impressive $183 off the regular price. This air conditioner has over 6,900 perfect ratings, and reviewers were thorough and emphatic about the quality of this unit. One shopper shared, "This is an absolute BEAST of a portable AC unit!" While another opined that it's "Probably the best unit out there if you need one."

To take advantage of this deal, you just need an Amazon Prime membership. If you don't have one yet, you can easily register and get access to this, and every other Prime Day deal. It only costs $15 a month, and you'll also get the benefit of free shipping and membership in Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

Whynter Portable Air Conditioner, $417 (was $599) at Amazon

The Whynter Portable Air Conditioner is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Portable air conditioners come in a range of shapes, sizes, and power levels. This model has the best of all worlds. It's a 14,000 BTU unit with three operational modes including a dehumidifier, low decibel output to keep noise at a minimum, and a dual hose design that makes it more efficient than most single-hose units. It also has a timer function and was even named Good Housekeeping's 2024 "Best Overall Portable Air Conditioner," according to the brand. 

Industry accolades are nice, but what really counts is user feedback, and this model has more than its fair share. One of the most convincing reviews came from a buyer in Phoenix, Arizona, who shared "This thing ROCKS. I can actually sleep with sheets on at night, it gets that cold!"

Whether you're looking for your first portable air conditioner or you need to upgrade your current model, you can't go wrong with the Whynter Portable Air Conditioner. Especially while it's $183 off during Prime Day 2024. This may be the coolest deal of the year.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

