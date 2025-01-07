Amazon is selling a $267 juicer for only $72, and shoppers say their drinks 'turned out perfect'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you are looking for a way to fuel your health and wellness goals in the new year or just want to make sure you are getting in some extra fruits and veggies to boost your flu-fighting vitamins, a juicer is a great way to use up excess produce.

If you want your juice to retain as many nutrients as possible, you'll want to choose a slow-masticating juicer. It works at a slower pace, therefore removing more juice and extracting more nutrients from the produce. While they can often be pretty expensive, Amazon is currently selling this $267 Whuto Masticating Juicer for only $80. Plus, there is a coupon that can get you an additional 10% off at checkout bringing the price down further to $72.

Whuto Masticating Juicer, $72 (was $267) at Amazon

While this juicer is available for a shockingly low price, that's not the only reason to buy it. The design is both easy to use and easy to clean with a simple dial control, and three removable parts — meaning it's easy to take apart and put back together again. "I love, yes love, this juicer," said one shopper. "It's simple to clean and beautiful to display on my counter. I’m a fan!!"

It also has two feed options, so you can place larger chunks of fruit in the bigger hole and guide greens and other long vegetables like celery through the chute. It is also designed to give you up to 90% juice and less pulp for a smooth texture.

"I tried it for apple, orange, and pomegranate juice, and it turned out to be perfect," said one shopper. "You'll be amazed and energized by the tasty and pure juice it produces. Also, it is easy to clean and use and of fantastic quality."