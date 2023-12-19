Apple’s pausing sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, but right now you can get them for up to $70 off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you haven't heard already, Apple confirmed that it will stop sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 after a ruling by the International Trade Commission just days before Christmas.

It stems from a patent dispute over the sensor technology on these specific Apple Watch models that enables the blood oxygen technology. You can get a full deep-dive on the news here and the original reporting from 9to5Mac here, but Apple will stop selling these two models online on Dec. 21 and at retail stores on Dec. 24.

That being said, if you were hoping to score a Series 9 or an Ultra 2 for the holidays, time is of the essence. You can score it from Apple, but Amazon and Best Buy have them in stock with fast delivery, and will be able to sell them beyond that Dec. 21 cutoff (more on that below). Furthermore, you can now save on both the Series 9 (now $70 off) and the Ultra 2 (now $69 off).

Considering that the ban is on importing the two latest models into the United States, Amazon and Best Buy will be able to sell the stock they already have until it sells out. Best Buy has confirmed that they will continue to sell the Series 9 and Ultra 2; we've also contacted Amazon and will update if they provide further comment.

If you already own a Series 9 or Ultra 2, this doesn't impact you or the features of either smartwatch. You can still continue to use it, and it doesn't affect other Apple Watch models either, including the SE second generation that will remain available.

We'll update this piece with any further developments concerning the sales pause or additional discounts. It's yet to be determined how long the pause could last. Still, Apple did note it's working to resolve it and return both watches to the U.S. market in the statement to 9to5Mac: "Should the order stand, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible."

At Amazon and Best Buy, you can save $70 on the 41mm GPS and 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 in many colors. The Series 9 didn’t change much in terms of the form, keeping the two screen sizes with an excellent display that is viewable in almost any condition.

It’s running the latest processor from Apple, enabling many features, including the new “Double Tap” gesture. Our review highlighted it as a game-changer for controlling key inputs, especially when your hands are full, since you simply press your thumb and index finger to control the main button.

If you’re after health and activity features, the Series 9 boasts pretty much everything Apple has to offer. You can track your heart rate in real time, take an electrocardiogram (ECG), and monitor your blood oxygen levels. Additionally, you can track a bevy of workouts and even your sleep. The Apple Watch Series 9 has an all-day battery life and can be recharged in record time via the included fast-charging puck.

If you’re after health and activity tracking, an always-on display, or longer battery life, the Apple Watch Series 9 is an excellent choice while $70 off.

With an extremely durable titanium build, a larger, flat 49mm Retina display, and every feature you’d expect from an Apple Watch, the Ultra has much to offer. And now amidst this looming pause, you can score it for just $730 on Amazon by clipping the additional $20 coupon .

The larger 49mm display makes navigating various apps available on watchOS 9 easier. It also makes it easier to respond to messages or emails and even browse photos or monitor real-time stats from your wrist during a workout. Just like the Series 9, you can track heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and every workout imaginable, and you can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) from your wrist.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 still features the Digital Crown and a standard button, but the right hand side features an Action Button that you can customize to trigger a number of things. It could be starting a workout, opening a specific app, or even running a specific set of tasks you customize. Of course, we can’t forget the multi-day battery life that the Apple Watch Ultra offers, the longest of any Apple Watch available.

Thanks to the $69 discount, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has never been more affordable at $730. Just be sure to clip the additional $20 on page coupon.

While Best Buy isn’t offering the additional $20 off, you can opt to buy online and pick it up in-store with the $50 discount if you need it sooner.

If all this talk of pauses is getting you antsy, Apple has the Apple Watch SE second-generation that delivers all the expected features of an Apple Watch, and you can score it for $50 off at just $200.

If you’re okay without all the health features—mainly the exclusion of blood oxygen tracking and the ability to take an electrocardiogram—the Apple Watch SE second-generation is likely the best model for you. You can still track plenty of workouts, measure your heart rate, and take advantage of all of the features built into watchOS 9.

At Amazon or Best Buy, you can save $50 on the 40mm or 44mm Apple Watch SE second-generation in several colors.

