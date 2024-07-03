Walmart is selling a 'super soft' $171 cooling body pillow for only $34 during a surprise sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's already been established that you can never really have too many pillows on your bed, whether they're for additional comfort or decoration. If you already have a favorite bed pillow and stylish throws, it might be time to treat yourself to a cooling body pillow, especially now that summer is in full swing.

Right now, Walmart is selling the $171 Whatsbedding Cooling Body Pillow for only $34, which is a whopping $137 discount off the original price — it's no wonder hundreds of people are buying it. This pillow measures 20 inches wide by 54 inches long and even comes with a removable, breathable cover so you don't have to go searching the internet for one that fits properly.

Whatsbedding Body Pillow, $34 (was $171) at Walmart

This pillow is filled with advanced microfiber and is great for all types of sleepers, and anyone who just needs additional support. Plus, both the cover and the pillow itself are machine-washable to ensure it stays in pristine condition for longer.

It comes delivered in a compact box and requires some preparation before it's ready for use. Simply give it some time to decompress before squeezing, folding, and patting it in order to fluff it up. In just a few minutes it'll look just as good as it feels.

More than 400 shoppers have given this body pillow a five-star rating and many say that it's "super soft," and others claim that it "exceeded" their expectations. One reviewer said they "use it instead of two pillows" on their queen-size bed for endless comfort and a seamless look.

"This was a gift for my husband [and] now he CAN'T sleep without it," another shopper wrote. "Before, he would use one pillow between his legs to protect his knees and another pillow just to hug. Well now he only needs one and I can put it on the bed in front of the big pillows and it looks very cute. I love that it has a zipper for easy washing."