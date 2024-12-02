Walmart is selling a 'powerful' $170 cordless handheld vacuum for only $44 during Cyber Monday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Lugging out the full-size vacuum just to spot-clean a specific area or pick up a small mess isn't always feasible, and that's why tons of shoppers are investing in handheld versions instead. The good news is you can score a customer-loved model on sale for a fraction of the regular price during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.

The Whall Handheld Cordless Vacuum is a stellar choice that's marked down to only $44 right now and is backed by more than 170 five-star ratings. Several reviews comment on how "powerful" the suction is and rave about its interchangeable nozzles like the upholstery brush and crevice tool. These accessories come in handy for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, furniture, car interiors, and more, making the handheld vacuum a versatile tool. The kit also comes with a fast charging dock and a replacement HEPA filter for added convenience.

Whall Handheld Cordless Vacuum, $44 (was $170) at Walmart

This vacuum runs for up to 26 minutes on a single charge and offers two suction modes that are ideal for cleaning up all sorts of messes including hair, dirt, sand, crumbs, and other debris. Everything it sucks up goes through a three-stage filtration system and is deposited into an easy-empty dust cup. The entire machine weighs less than 3 pounds and measures 11 inches long, which means it's easy to squeeze into tight spaces and doesn't take up a ton of storage. It's incredibly portable, so you can use it practically anywhere, whether it's in your car, at the office, or in a mobile home.

Don't let the affordable price fool you, because one reviewer said it's, "one of best small vacuums I have used." Another shopper said they loved their first one so much that they bought a second.