Walmart is selling a 'very comfortable' $240 Adirondack chair for only $84 in nearly every color

When it comes to go-to outdoor furniture, the Adirondack chair is a classic, and for good reason. Adirondack chairs are comfortable, stylish, and typically more low maintenance than other kinds of outdoor furniture. A quality Adirondack chair can be pretty pricey, but we found an amazing deal at Walmart that is worth taking a look at.

During an online exclusive sale, the WestinTrends Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair is 65% off, dropping from $240 to $84 in nearly every color.

WestinTrends Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair, $84 (was $240) at Walmart

The WestinTrends Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair has a wide back, wide arms, and a slanted seat that provide maximum comfort while you lounge outdoors. It's made from a plastic poly lumber material that looks like wood, but without all the hassle of trying to maintain it. In fact, it's weatherproof, waterproof, heat resistant, and stronger than wood Adirondack chairs.

The Adirondack chair also has a folding design, making it easy to set up and break down. They are also stackable, making them even easier to transport and store during the off season.

The chair is available in 14 different colors, including black, dark brown, dark green, gray, lime green, navy, orange, blue, red, sand, teak, turquoise, weathered wood, and white.

Shoppers love how "versatile" the chair is. "I like the extra-wide arm rest as I can set a drink on one side and a plate on the other without having to sit at a table or find a little table for my plate and drink," one shopper wrote. Other shoppers noted that the chair is also "very solid," "very comfortable," and "easy to assemble."