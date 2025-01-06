Coach Outlet is selling a 'spacious' $550 leather backpack for $199 that shoppers say is 'stylish' and 'sturdy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There's nothing like a trusty backpack that looks good and is actually practical. The perfect backpack looks elevated enough to bring to work, is spacious enough to travel with, and has a lightweight feel that won't weigh you down on a daily basis. Fortunately, Coach Outlet has the ultimate pick and it's currently 64% off. Originally $550, the West Backpack is now only $199.

Coach West Backpack, $199 (was $550) at Coach Outlet

This Coach Outlet find combines the functionality of a spacious backpack with a timeless designer look. At 12.5 inches long, 6 inches wide, and 16.75 inches tall, it can house travel, school, or work essentials, including room for a 15-inch laptop. Made of leather, it has a premium, durable exterior with a textured pebble finish. For organization, the backpack has an exterior pocket and multiple interior pockets and compartments. It's available in six colors, including a minimalist black style, multiple Coach patterns, and camo.

Shoppers have raved over the backpack, saying that it's "beautiful," they "take it everywhere," and it's "perfect" with an "amazing" and "practical" design.

"I love this bag. It’s my favorite for traveling and working," one shopper said. They added that it's "stylish," "sturdy," and a "must-have." Other customers said that it's the "perfect size," can fit a " laptop and other essentials without feeling bulky," and "has enough compartments to keep things organized."

"This is my new day-to-day backpack," another customer said. They added that they're happy with their purchase, especially because of its style and the space it provides with multiple compartments.