Wayfair’s Black Friday Deals Offer Savings up to 80% Off

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, Wayfair (W) - Get Free Report has started its savings holiday early; and the brand’s not being shy about offering some irresistible deals early this year.

Whether you’re on the hunt for new appliances like the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer (which is over 20% off right now!), gadgets like a cordless Dyson vacuum, a new fresh bedding set, or a super chic bookcase, Wayfair has just about everything you’d need to spruce up your home and kitchen.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 25 of our top picks across categories, so you can browse to your heart’s delight, get inspired by new decor, and discover savings on just what you were looking for.

Wayfair Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Investing in a blender may seem like a tough decision to make if you’re not a smoothie-a-day person, but I can share that as a frequent soup and sauce maker -- owning a Vitamix has changed my life. This intuitive option is backed up by a 5-year warranty, and is over 30% off right now.

KitchenAid’s stand mixer is iconic for a reason. Not only is it an incredibly high-quality appliance, it looks gorgeous on your counter, will last you decades, and is surprisingly versatile -- though it shines in essentially all baking scenarios.

If there’s one piece of kitchenware I use more than anything else in my kitchen, it’s this cast iron dutch oven. It has a nearly perfect rating of 4.8-stars from over 11,000 reviewers, and is 20% off right now.

Whether you’re hoping to splurge on yourself or on a future holiday gift for someone special, the Breville Bambino Plus is a holy grail of espresso makers. It’s incredibly luxurious while still easy to use, compact enough for smaller kitchens, and overalls just packs a ton of power at a great price.

Need to stock up on some classic, stainless steel kitchenware? Right now, this 13-piece set from Cuisinart is over 70% off -- enough said.

Wayfair Black Friday Furniture Deals

If you’re looking for a bar cart alternative that’s a bit more sleek and multi-purpose, this four-tier mixed-material storage space is a great option for maximizing even the smallest of spaces.

This farmhouse-esque TV stand is packed with tons of storage and chic sliding doors. If you’re on the hunt for a new entertainment center, this popular option is over 50% off.

This chic area rug, which is 50% off right now, sports a cream and beige geometric design that’s both on-trend and timeless.

We’re big fans of All Modern’s mid-century inspired, Scandinavian feeling furniture, and this sectional is no exception. While the brand’s prices can be quite pricey, now would be the time to bite the bullet -- this sofa is nearly 50% off this week.

I was in desperate need of a chic yet simple, real wood dresser this past year, and this option was by far the most affordable one I could find. My only regret is not purchasing it at this Black Friday discount, which is over 45% off its original price.

An accent chair that’s roomy, comfortable, and unique? We love the hexagonal silhouette of this mid-century feeling option, which is 15% off this week.

Wayfair Black Friday Bedding and Bath Deals

I personally feel that I can always use another high-quality comforter, and there’s no better time to stock up than when they’re on sale. This polyester down alternative option, while typically fairly affordable, is over 60% off right now at under $25.

This highly-rated microfiber sheet set is available in over 20 colors, and for under $20.

Universally-loved and affordable mattresses are hard to come by, but this option from Wayfair Sleep makes a pretty strong case. It boasts a 4.7-star rating from nearly 48,000 reviews, and at 30% off, is priced just over the $200 price point for a full size.

This plush cotton towel set, which is over 50% off right now, includes a pair of bath towels, washcloths, and hand towels.

Make bathtime a bit more relaxing with this adjustable bath caddy. At 45% off its original price, you can rest easy, sit back, and get ready to bring your favorite books with you into the tub.

Wayfair Black Friday Home Decor Deals

A cozy faux fur throw is a must-have for cold-weather snuggles, and this option is over 40% off. If you don’t already have a go-to sofa blanket, take this as your sign to add one to your shopping cart this week.

When it comes to holiday decorating, wreaths are a classic option. This festive option includes intertwining lights throughout the faux fir branches.

For those of us who prefer an artificial Christmas tree, this gorgeous option arrives pre-string with clear and multicolored lights -- with reviewers sharing that it looks super realistic and “not skimpy at all.”

Sometimes, simple artwork is all you need to spruce up an empty space. This set of two ready-to-hang painting prints are copies of works by Vincent Van Gogh.

Arched mirrors are all the rage right now, and we’re suckers for the chic design. This full-length metal option, available in gold and black, is a steal for under $300 and is over 25% off.

Wayfair Black Friday Appliances Deals

Cordless vacuums, and Dyson’s in particular, are a complete game changer when it comes to vacuuming more often. Right now, you can save $150 on this high-tech model, which boasts three different power modes for efficient cleaning.

In need of a new microwave? This intuitive option from GE is 35% off for a total savings of over $100. Reviewers love its useful features, easy installation, and sleek look.

If you’ve been looking to bite the bullet on a robot vacuum, this model from Roomba is one of the “smartest” on the market. It learns and maps your home for effective cleaning, any time of the day. No supervision required.



