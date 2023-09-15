The famous, bestselling Waterpik flosser backed by dental hygienists and 97,000+ Amazon shoppers is on sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Taking care of your teeth between dental cleanings (every six months is recommended) is essential to your overall health, and we don’t just mean using a toothbrush. Although brushing twice a day is a great way to help avoid plaque buildup, typically, it’s not enough to prevent things like gum disease and gingivitis.

The answer to keeping up with proper gum health is flossing daily and using tools like the famous Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser to clean out hard-to-reach areas and deep pockets. It’s currently on sale for $30 off, making now an ideal time to grab it for just $70 as opposed to the original $100 price tag.

Not only does it boast over 97,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, but it also has the stamp of approval from the American Dental Association (ADA) and other professionals in the field. “I think it’s absolutely phenomenal for patients…the Waterpik can create an ‘air bubble’ and essentially kill off the bacteria,” Courtney McCrystal-Brown, RDH told TheStreet.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $70 (was $100) at Amazon

The device uses a small yet mighty motor to produce a high-powered stream of water that targets the buildup of food, bacteria, and 99.9% of plaque. It has a user-friendly design offering 10 pressure settings, a massage mode for gum stimulation, and a built-in timer to help regulate floss time. Its 22-oz water reservoir allows for up to 90 seconds of continuous use without needing a refill, which should be enough time to clean your teeth and gums.

Dental Hygienist McCrystal-Brown stresses that the Waterpik shouldn’t be used in place of regular brushing and flossing, but instead, it should be a tool used in conjunction with those practices. However, she notes that using only the water flosser is better than not flossing at all. “Using a Waterpik in addition to [floss] can better disrupt the bacterial build-up,” she said. “I also like to put mouth rinse in my own Waterpik to give it an extra minty fresh feeling.”

You can use the water flosser up to two times per day, but once should suffice, according to McCrystal-Brown. She recommends starting your routine with regular flossing followed by the Waterpik, mouthwash, and finishing with using a toothbrush.

Amazon reviewers also can’t stop raving about this innovative gadget and many people claim it’s the “best invention.”

“I had bleeding gums with flossing and felt like I needed something to step up my dental game,” wrote another shopper . “I’ve noticed a big difference in my gums, my teeth, and my breath. Used at a lower speed at first, but now up to a five.”

Adding the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser to your daily routine is an easy way to help ensure your teeth and gums stay healthy between visits to the dentist. If you’ve been thinking about making the upgrade, now’s the time to buy while you can save $30.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.