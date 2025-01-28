Walmart's bestselling $36 cooler bag is on clearance for just $15, and shoppers say 'it's spacious and leakproof'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While a large cooler can be nice to have at a party, sometimes you need something a bit more portable. That's when a small cooler bag can be a more convenient option. Lucky for you, we've found an amazing cooler bag on sale at Walmart , and it happens to be one of the retailer's bestselling models. Unfortunately, this clearance gem may not last long, so get yours while you still can.

The Warmounts Insulated 2-in1 Cooler Bag is only $15 right now. That's an impressive 58% off the regular price of $36. This is one of the coolest deals we've seen in a while, so you should consider taking advantage.

Warmounts Insulated 2-in-1 Cooler Bag, $15 (was $36) at Walmart

Six layers of insulation separate the inside of this cooler bag from the outside, making it highly effective at keeping your food and drinks cold. The brand even claims that it can keep ice frozen for up to 20 hours. It also has triple leak protection, which includes a removable PVC leakproof inner bag, heat-pressed and water-tight seams, and air-tight zippers.

The soft-sided bag can hold a whopping 48 soda cans plus ice, making it a high-capacity powerhouse. It includes multiple zipper pockets and water bottle sleeves as well as a free insulating cover to protect it even further from outside warmth. This useful bag comes in two sizes and three colorways.

Walmart shoppers heaped praise on this product in the reviews. One happy buyer called it "more than I expected," before adding that it's "very nice, strong, and bigger than I thought it would be! I love it! Sent a picture to my sister in Texas and she bought one for herself. I'm satisfied!"

Another customer said they "love how it's spacious and leakproof." Many of the reviews echoed those sentiments, marveling at how well the bag managed to keep moisture inside compared to other similar soft-sided coolers.