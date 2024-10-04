Walmart is selling an 'amazing' $500 patio loveseat set for only $155, and shoppers say it's 'so comfortable'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Time on your patio is more enjoyable with others. There's no better way to make the most of your outdoor time together than lounging on a comfortable patio set. Lucky for you, we found a gorgeous all-weather loveseat and coffee table set that's perfect for comfy backyard bonding. It's on sale right now at Walmart, and it's not to be missed!
The
Walsunny Loveseat Patio Set, $155 (was $500) at
Walmart
Few patio sets have such a pleasing balance of looks and function as this one. The loveseat and table's stainless steel frames are powder-coated for rust resistance. Ergonomic wood grain armrests offer a rustic touch to the sofa's otherwise modern aesthetic. Both pieces feature crosshatch accents at each end, adding to the visual appeal. The waterproof cushions are filled with high-resilience foam, making them comfortable and sure to last more than just a few seasons. Each cushion also has a zipper-sealed removable cover, too, that's machine washable for convenient cleaning.
Walmart customers were very pleased with this "good-looking," "amazing" patio set. One buyer, who called it a "very nice" set, said "It's just what I wanted, and looks nice and sturdy." Another shopper shared "I'm so happy. It's so comfortable." In fact, comfort was a major theme of the customer reviews. Multiple reviewers described the sofa as "comfortable," underscoring the fact that this beautiful outdoor furniture is more than just a pretty face.
If you want someplace to relax and enjoy the fruits of your labor with a friend or loved one, then consider buying the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.