Walmart is selling an 'amazing' $500 patio loveseat set for only $155, and shoppers say it's 'so comfortable'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Time on your patio is more enjoyable with others. There's no better way to make the most of your outdoor time together than lounging on a comfortable patio set. Lucky for you, we found a gorgeous all-weather loveseat and coffee table set that's perfect for comfy backyard bonding. It's on sale right now at Walmart, and it's not to be missed!

The Walsunny Loveseat Patio Set is just $155, down from the original price of $500. This patio set is solid and durable, and sure to grace your patio for years to come.

Walsunny Loveseat Patio Set, $155 (was $500) at Walmart

Few patio sets have such a pleasing balance of looks and function as this one. The loveseat and table's stainless steel frames are powder-coated for rust resistance. Ergonomic wood grain armrests offer a rustic touch to the sofa's otherwise modern aesthetic. Both pieces feature crosshatch accents at each end, adding to the visual appeal. The waterproof cushions are filled with high-resilience foam, making them comfortable and sure to last more than just a few seasons. Each cushion also has a zipper-sealed removable cover, too, that's machine washable for convenient cleaning.

Walmart customers were very pleased with this "good-looking," "amazing" patio set. One buyer, who called it a "very nice" set, said "It's just what I wanted, and looks nice and sturdy." Another shopper shared "I'm so happy. It's so comfortable." In fact, comfort was a major theme of the customer reviews. Multiple reviewers described the sofa as "comfortable," underscoring the fact that this beautiful outdoor furniture is more than just a pretty face.