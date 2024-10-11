Walmart is selling a $930 gas fire pit table for just $195, and shoppers would buy it 'over and over again'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Gathering around a fire in your backyard is one of the best things about the temperate months. Nothing adds greater value to a lovely outdoor patio set than a gas fire pit. It can become the focal point of your outdoor space and offer the perfect venue for creating warm memories with friends and family. If you're still in the market for one, we happened to find one of the best deals of the season on a gas fire pit.

Walmart is selling the Walsunny Gas Fire Pit Table right now for the sale price of $195. That's a huge discount of $735 off the regular price. It's still early enough in the year to beat the rush on this deal, but don't wait too long. Autumn is in full swing, which means gas fire pits like this one will soon be flying off the shelves.

Walsunny Gas Fire Pit Table, $195 (was $930) at Walmart

Fire pits come in many shapes and sizes, but few have more features than this one. Unlike some models, this one has a small counter around the edge for setting down drinks and snacks. It also comes with a waterproof cover which converts the fire pit into a traditional outdoor table in the warmer months. The easy-to-use knob allows you to adjust its flame height and the included blue glass beads provide a unique appearance. All you need is a standard 20-pound propane tank and you're off to the races!

Walmart customers were effusive in their praise of this model. One shared that they "love it," while another wrote, "bought this for my wife as a Christmas gift and she absolutely loves it." One of the most enthusiastic reviews came from a shopper who claimed they "would buy over and over again," adding that it "gives off a luxury feeling."