Walmart is selling an 'awesome' $300 modern rocking chair patio set for only $100 right now
Walmart store in Florida City, United States

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Few things are more relaxing than lounging on a comfortable patio set. Add rocking chairs and a glass of cold lemonade to that equation, and you've got the perfect afternoon. We found a great modern rocking chair patio set that straddles the line between new and old, and it's on sale at Walmart.

The Walsunny 3-Piece Modern Rocking Chair Patio Set is only $100 at the moment, down from the original price of $300. In addition to the great price, these chairs can offer you a rocking good time any time of day.

Walsunny 3-Piece Modern Rocking Chair Patio Set, $100 (was $300) at Walmart

The Walsunny 3-Piece Modern Rocking Chair Patio Set is on sale right now at Walmart

This set is lightweight, and easy on the eyes. The steel frames of the table and chairs are durable and weather-resistant. The smooth textilene chair backs and seats are comfortable, according to shoppers, and add to the heft-free nature of the set. It's easily cleaned with soap and water, and can withstand exposure to the elements year-round. The rocking chairs include attractive and ergonomically-designed woodgrain armrests that give a touch of visual interest to the overall modern aesthetic. Each chair includes a footrest, making it easier to rock back and forth without concern for landing on your toes.

Walmart customers found this set to be elegant and comfortable. One shopper called it an "awesome patio set," and added "this was super easy to put together and looks great sitting outside. Glad I bought this." Another buyer shared, "The chairs are extremely comfortable and sturdy, and the footrest at the bottom is a great addition. Really good deal." According to many of the reviews, this is a great option for those who don't have a lot of space but want to fill it with something beautiful and useful.

The Walsunny 3-Piece Modern Rocking Chair Patio Set is the perfect addition to any deck or patio. If you'd like a nice spot to take a relaxing respite from the stresses of daily life, then this deal is for you. The sooner you click buy, the sooner you can get rocking!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

