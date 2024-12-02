Walmart is selling a 'very cute' $180 bistro patio set for only $69, and shoppers are 'impressed'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you want to relax outside with a cocktail or a snack, a comfortable patio sofa set may be the perfect spot. However, for those who take a more minimalist approach, a bistro patio set is a better option. Luckily, we found an unbelievable discount on one at Walmart during its Cyber Monday sale, and it's not to be missed.

The Walsunny 3-Piece Bistro Patio Set is only $69 right now, down from the regular price of $180. This set is small enough to fit perfectly in just about any corner of your patio or backyard, but large enough to be comfortable and functional for two adults.

Walsunny 3-Piece Bistro Patio Set, $69 (was $180) at Walmart

One of the many benefits of a bistro set like this one is its versatility. It's lightweight enough to be moved and reconfigured for any use, whether you want to enjoy some lemonade and a good book alone in the sunshine or partake in wine and cheese with your better half in a shady corner of the patio. The set includes two breathable and comfortable fabric chairs and one side table with a diameter of 19 inches. The chairs and table have durable metal frames that are well-built and weather-resistant. The chairs have curved, wood-textured armrests that add a touch of modernity and sophistication to your outdoor decor. The set is available in three different color options.

Walmart shoppers were enamored with this 'very cute' patio set. In addition to calling it a "good deal" and praising its "sleek design," a few customers went deeper with their reviews. One shared, "great chairs without the fuss of cushions. Nice clean design and they feel sturdy. Easy to put together." There's not many more positives you could hope for from a simple bistro set like this one.