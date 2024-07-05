Walmart Plus is now 50% off for a limited time — here's what you need to know before you buy

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Walmart just made a big announcement and trust us, loyal customers won't want to miss what's in store for them.

From now until July 18, shoppers can score an annual Walmart+ membership on sale for a whopping 50% off, which is a major steal considering it unlocks so many useful perks. During the limited-time deal, the year-long membership only costs $49 as opposed to the original $98 price.

Better yet, this promotion falls ahead of the first-ever Walmart Deals event that begins on July 8 at 5:00 PM ET and runs until July 11 at midnight ET. Having a paid membership unlocks five-hour early access to exclusive deals on highly sought-after items. That means you'll be able to shop hundreds of incredible online deals before the big rush and won't have to worry about everything selling out.

Walmart Plus Membership, $49 (was $98) at Walmart

What is Walmart Plus?

Walmart+ is a subscription membership that provides customers with additional benefits for shopping at Walmart. It's very similar to other services like Amazon Prime, but this one is a bit more affordable.

Some of the best perks include free shipping with no order minimum, free delivery from your local store, saving up to 10 cents per gallon on fuel at 13,000+ locations nationwide, video streaming with Paramount+, and free tire repair through Walmart auto. Members can even shop and checkout via their phones in-store in order to save time and skip the lines. Shoppers can sign up for a monthly subscription or an annual plan and can cancel at any time.

How much is Walmart Plus?

An annual Walmart+ membership usually costs $98, but is currently 50% off, bringing the price down to only $49. This is the best deal considering a monthly plan is $12.95 per month, which adds up to $155 a year, and the monthly membership is not part of the half-off sale.

If you sign up during the limited-time 50% off promotion, you'll only pay $49 now, and your plan will auto-renew at the original $98 price plus any applicable taxes in one year. The brand states that this offer is only valid to new, expired, monthly, and current Walmart+ trial members.

Is Walmart Plus worth it?

If you're a frequent Walmart shopper, then Walmart+ is worth the money, especially now that you can sign up at a discounted rate. It is also a great time for new shoppers to test out the perks for an entire year and see what the hype is all about for themselves without draining the bank. For anyone who prefers to get their groceries delivered right to their door, then it's even more worth it for the convenience.