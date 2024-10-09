Wayfair is selling a 'truly lovely' $1,030 wool rug for only $120 in the final hours of Way Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you've shopped at Wayfair before, you know that they always offer some pretty great deals, but with its WayDay sale ending tonight, the discounts are truly through the roof. While a ton of products are discounted at even 70% off, that's not where the savings tops off.

One of its most astounding deals right now is a whopping 88% off of the 6 foot by 9 foot Wade Logan Latrissa Wool Rug , which brings the OG price of $1,030 down to only $120.

Wade Logan Latrissa Wool Rug, $120 (was $1,030) at Wayfair

And this rug isn't on sale for lack of popularity. It has over 2,600 five-star ratings. "Truly lovely quality," said one shopper. "Have had it over a year with pets, construction projects/renovations, and daily living. I'm very impressed since knotted rugs at this price point don’t tend to last."

The handwoven rug is a wool and polyester blend, so it is both durable and stain resistant. Because it's a low pile it is resistant to pilling, and the gray and white pattern adds coziness while still being neutral. "Love this rug and I get so many compliments on it," said one shopper. "I have it in my foyer, and I also have one under my dining room table."

The rug also has one day free shipping—a plus if you need it in a snap. "Beautiful rug and tremendous value—arrived ahead of schedule. Couldn’t be more pleased!"