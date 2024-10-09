Wayfair is selling a 'truly lovely' $1,030 wool rug for only $120 in the final hours of Way Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If you've shopped at Wayfair before, you know that they always offer some pretty great deals, but with its WayDay sale ending tonight, the discounts are truly through the roof. While a ton of products are discounted at even 70% off, that's not where the savings tops off.
One of its most astounding deals right now is a whopping 88% off of the 6 foot by 9 foot
Wade Logan Latrissa Wool Rug, $120 (was $1,030) at
Wayfair
And this rug isn't on sale for lack of popularity. It has over 2,600 five-star ratings. "Truly lovely quality," said one shopper. "Have had it over a year with pets, construction projects/renovations, and daily living. I'm very impressed since knotted rugs at this price point don’t tend to last."
The handwoven rug is a wool and polyester blend, so it is both durable and stain resistant. Because it's a low pile it is resistant to pilling, and the gray and white pattern adds coziness while still being neutral. "Love this rug and I get so many compliments on it," said one shopper. "I have it in my foyer, and I also have one under my dining room table."
The rug also has one day free shipping—a plus if you need it in a snap. "Beautiful rug and tremendous value—arrived ahead of schedule. Couldn’t be more pleased!"
WayDay only runs through Oct. 9, so make sure you
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.