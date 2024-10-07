Wayfair is selling a 'gorgeous' $1,140 patio set for just $380 in the final hours of Way Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Lounging on the patio has a special charm, no matter the time of year. But it's hard to enjoy without the perfect patio furniture. Fortunately, we found a gorgeous patio set on sale at Wayfair in honor of Way Day , which offers up to 80% off and free shipping on everything!

The Wade Logan Arlethe Sofa Seating Group is on sale for just $380, down from the original price of $1,140. This beautiful outdoor furniture offers a great way to share time with your friends and family in your backyard or on your balcony, and to do it comfortably.

Wade Logan Arlethe Sofa Seating Group, $380 (was $1,140) at Wayfair

Few patio sets offer a more versatile experience than this one. It includes a loveseat, two chairs, and a lovely coffee table, all of which can be easily rearranged for a new vibe. The furniture's solid eucalyptus wood construction is durable and even insect-resistant. Zipper-sealed removable cushions make machine washing quick and easy. The tabletop is waterproof and just large enough for drinks and/or appetizers. You'll always be cool and comfortable in the chairs and loveseat, as the slatted tuxedo arms allow air to flow freely without obstruction. This special set is also available in three different colorways, so you've got plenty of options.