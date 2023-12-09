This cordless electric scrubber Amazon shoppers call an 'arm and back saver' cuts cleaning time in half

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With over 5,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, Voweek's cordless electric spin scrubber might just be a cleaning tool that makes common household chores fun. That’s right: We are talking about an electric spinning brush head on an adjustable arm that is up to the challenge of cleaning sinks, tile floors, tubs, and much more.

Best of all, this "Amazon's Choice" cleaning tool is over 48% off, thanks to a double discount. With an additional $8 off on-page coupon, this cleaning essential from Voweek drops down to just $39 , and Prime members score free shipping.

As with any deal on Amazon, there is no telling how long it will last. If you’re sold, we’d recommend adding it to your cart ASAP.

Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber, $39, was $90 at Amazon

In addition to saving $51, you’ll also get a variety of ways to clean with it. With its electric spin scrubber, Voweek includes a wall-mountable holder, a charger, and four brush heads: a large and small flat brush, a round brush, and a corner brush. This assortment will have you well-equipped to clean everything from entire floors to shower corners and gaps between tiles.

Given that this is electric, you won’t need to scrub as hard as you would the old-fashioned way. In fact, Voweek's Electric Spin Scrubber offers up to 300 RPMs of scrubbing power, which is enough to go up against caked-on messes. You can expect the battery to run up to 1.5 hours, depending on what speed you’re using, low or high.

This popular product solves for tough scrubbing with a motor while eliminating the need to strain or bend down. The stainless-steel handle is actually a telescoping pole that extends to a full 43 inches, enabling you to reach high places or even ceilings. The adjustable head gives you three different angles to use for accessing other hard-to-reach spots, like behind or in-between furniture.

"This scrubber is an arm and back saver," one Amazon shopper said . "I had shoulder surgery years ago and find my arm gets tired really fast and I absolutely hate cleaning my bathroom tiles... I keep it on 'low,' and it does a great job without killing my arm and back."

Since you can use whatever cleaning solution you’d like with this electric spin scrubber, the handy device has uses way beyond the bathroom and kitchen. You can use it to clean windows, floors, and even parts of your car.

In many of the reviews on Amazon, customers have praised this scrubber for its sturdiness and ability to provide a deep clean. Shoppers call it a " must have ," note that they " ordered a second as a gift ," and consider it " absolutely worth the money ." One said, "This tool makes cleaning SO much easier. Since I started using this, it takes me less than half the time it took me prior to having the tool."