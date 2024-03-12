This 6-piece outdoor dining set is on sale for such an affordable price at Amazon, we had to make sure it was real

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The first day of spring is almost here, so it's time to start setting up your outdoor space to be as functional and enjoyable as possible. The good news is you don't have to drop tons of money to make that happen since Amazon has tons of deals available on budget-friendly patio furniture.
One of the most notable items to look out for is the
Vongrasig 6-Piece Folding Patio Dining Set, $169 (was $190) at
Amazon
The chairs are made with breathable mesh material that's comfortable and quick-drying, making them great for soaking up the summer sun and sitting poolside. They're easy to wipe clean along with the tempered glass table that has a built-in hole for its umbrella to provide shade. (You'll need to purchase
The set might only have 300+ five-star ratings as of now, but from how much positive feedback it's getting, we wouldn't be shocked if that number rose significantly in the coming months. Especially since so many people rave about how great the customer service is. The brand says it offers "free replacement for damaged, defective, and missing pieces," and shoppers claim they are accommodating and quick to respond. "Amazing customer service by the seller and great product,"
"My porch hasn't looked any better — love it,"
The
