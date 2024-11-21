Amazon is selling a $100 air purifier that shoppers call a 'lifesaver' for only $30 for Black Friday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every home can benefit from having an air purifier. Whether you're in a small apartment or spacious house, an air purifier can help get rid of odors, remove allergens, and boost the overall air quality of a room. A lot of air purifiers can set you back hundreds of dollars, but we found one that's on sale for $30.

During Amazon's Black Friday sale, there's a major discount on the Vewior Air Purifier . Originally $100, it drops all the way down to only $30 with the help of a 53% sale discount and an extra 20% off in coupons.

Vewior Air Purifier, $30 (was $100) at Amazon

The Vewior Air Purifier has a three-part filtration system, including a pre-filter, H13 true HEPA filter, and an activated charcoal filter. It has an LED and touch panel that senses air quality and displays the particle matter in the air (PM2.5). You can switch between three fan speed settings that are extra quiet with a minimum noise level of 18 decibel (dB). There are also six timer settings, so you can run it while you're away.

Another major bonus of the air purifier is that it doubles as an aromatherapy diffuser. It contains a built-in sponge that you can add drops of essential oil into that disperse through the space while the air purifier works its magic.

With over 4,500 five-star ratings, customers are turning to this budget-friendly air purifier to upgrade their homes. One shopper wrote that the air purifier is a "lifesaver for foul smells and secondhand smoke! I can finally breathe clean air!" Another shopper wrote that it's "compact, effective, and great for pet owners!"

Another shopper wrote that it "works wonderfully" and is the "perfect size" for a bedroom."