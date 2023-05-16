Verizon's New Phone Plan Is Completely Customizable and Packs Some Serious Value

It seems that mobile plans and carriers are always in a state of change. We used to pay for minutes and per text, then unlimited, and back to the amount of GBs. Luckily as smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets have grown more popular, we’ve returned to unlimited — albeit sometimes with staged speeds.

Now Verizon is making another significant change with the introduction of “MyPlan” — essentially a new unlimited offering that has you pick between 5G Welcome and 5G Plus and then decide between nine different perks that are $10 each. It breaks up some of the additions of what is typically tossed with Unlimited plans but might save you some cash.

Verizon is starting to roll out MyPlan with a full launch on May 18, 2023, and ahead we’re breaking out how this works.

Verizon myPlan: How This New Plan Works

The core of myPlan comes down to what you care about the most with 5G, where you’re located based on coverage, and what type of phone you have. You start with either Unlimited Welcome or Unlimited Plus.

And to answer the elephant in the room, you’re not required to upgrade or change from your current plan. If you’re a FiOS customer for home internet, you can also stack with wireless to save even more money.

Pick Your 5G Plan

Unlimited Plus starting at $45 a month: Includes unlimited data with all aspects of the 5G network including C-Band, Sub6, and mmWave. This will give you the fastest true 5G speeds depending on network availability. Additionally, this comes with 30GB of mobile hotspot data and you can get 50% off the data plan for a smartwatch or a tablet. If you’re currently on 5G Do More or 5G Play more this is an additional 5GB of hotspot data, and a full 25GB more when compared to 5G Start.

Includes unlimited data with all aspects of the 5G network including C-Band, Sub6, and mmWave. This will give you the fastest true 5G speeds depending on network availability. Additionally, this comes with 30GB of mobile hotspot data and you can get 50% off the data plan for a smartwatch or a tablet. If you’re currently on 5G Do More or 5G Play more this is an additional 5GB of hotspot data, and a full 25GB more when compared to 5G Start. Unlimited Welcome starting at $30 month: This gives you access to the basic, nationwide 5G network from Verizon.

Both of these prices, the monthly fee per line, will be locked into a price guarantee for three years. Meaning that Verizon can’t increase the cost of your plan for that time frame.

Pick Your Perks, If You Want Them

The exciting part comes with additional elements of the plan. With either of these, you can just stick with core service, but you’re also allowed up to eight extras at $10 a month each. You can change your plan or extras any month with no additional fees or lock-out dates.

At launch Verizon will offer nine perks to pick from for myPlan. There is a good chance that more options might join the list of perks and as some arrive, Verizon may also decide to remove some. It will likely come down to what services end up being the most popular, but in the meantime let’s break down the nine at launch.

Disney Bundle: For $10 a month you get access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ streaming services. For most, this is savings of $4.99 a month.

For $10 a month you get access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ streaming services. For most, this is savings of $4.99 a month. Apple One: Get access to the base Apple One plan with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ for $10 a month. You’re estimated to save $6.95 a month this way.

Get access to the base Apple One plan with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ for $10 a month. You’re estimated to save $6.95 a month this way. Walmart+: $10 a month, a $2.95 savings, for access to a full membership at the retailer.

$10 a month, a $2.95 savings, for access to a full membership at the retailer. Apple Music: You can get the family plan for up to five users at $10 a month, which is a $6.99 savings.

You can get the family plan for up to five users at $10 a month, which is a $6.99 savings. Smartwatch Data & Safety: This is $10 a month, regularly $20 a month. This is just cellular and some other safety features, likely not the best option if you already have data for the smartwatch with Unlimited Plus.

This is $10 a month, regularly $20 a month. This is just cellular and some other safety features, likely not the best option if you already have data for the smartwatch with Unlimited Plus. 3 TravelPass Days: This is a pretty great value as a normal international data pass costs $10 a day for Verizon. For $10 a month, you get three TravelPass Days a month and they can be rolled together.

This is a pretty great value as a normal international data pass costs $10 a day for Verizon. For $10 a month, you get three TravelPass Days a month and they can be rolled together. 2TB Cloud Storage: This gives you access to a large amount of storage in Verizon’s cloud for all sorts of files including photos, contacts, and more.

This gives you access to a large amount of storage in Verizon’s cloud for all sorts of files including photos, contacts, and more. +Play: Rather than give you access to a service, you get a $15 credit to a number of services for $10 a month. This includes HBO Max, Paramount+, Calm, Peloton, Netflix, and AMC+ among others.

The fact that you can pick your own and even abstain from choosing them gives you more flexibility. For some who are currently on 5G Start ($35 a month starting), 5G Do More ($45 a month starting), 5G Play More ($45 a month starting), or 5G Get More ($55 a month starting), it’s a chance to save with Unlimited Plus and keep--or get access to more--5G networks and not pay for services you may not need.

Verizon’s new myPlan will begin rolling out on May 18, 2023, but you can start checking out the latest options and even build out your perks on the new landing site here.

