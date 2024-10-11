Walmart is selling 'unbelievable' $100 noise-canceling earbuds for $19, and they have 9,000+ perfect ratings

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For many people, music on the go is a must for exercise, travel, and a host of other activities. While bone-conduction headphones are a great option for swimmers, those hoping for a reduction of ambient sound may need to look elsewhere. That's where noise-canceling headphones come in handy, and we found an impressive pair on sale during Walmart's Holiday Deals event.

The Veatool Wireless Earbuds are only $19, which is down from the regular price of $100. If you've been on the lookout for a good pair of noise-canceling earbuds, then there's no better time to buy than now.

Veatool Wireless Earbuds, $19 (was $100) at Walmart

These earbuds have more features than the average headphones. In addition to having Bluetooth capability, IPX7 water resistance, and a charging case with an LED power display, they are available in five fun colors. The earbuds' active noise cancellation blocks out ambient sounds so you can enjoy the crisp clear sound provided by the miniature HiFi speakers. These headphones also have four built-in microphones, so they work just as well for phone calls as they do for listening to music. You can even use them for up to 60 hours on a single charge, making them great for all-day use.

Walmart shoppers raved about these headphones, at high volume! More than 9,000 of them have given this product a perfect rating. One customer said they produce "unbelievable sound," and added, "These earbuds are absolutely amazing. They completely blew me away. Veatool made a superb product."

Another called them "perfect," saying, "These have a great noise cancellation feature. I love the freedom these give me. Great value." Many of the reviewers claimed to have bought more than one pair of these earbuds because they were so happy with the first.