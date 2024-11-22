Walmart's bestselling $100 Bluetooth headphones with 5,000+ perfect ratings are only $25 for Black Friday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you prefer listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks, having the proper headphones can completely enhance your experience. If you're in need of an upgrade or are looking for your first pair, look no further because Walmart has an early Black Friday deal on its bestseller that you won't want to miss.

Right now, the Veatool Bluetooth Headphones , which usually retail for $100, are on sale for only $25. Yes, you read that right, you can save a whopping $75 for a limited time on earbuds that shoppers say offer "outstanding" audio quality, especially at such an affordable price. You might even want to consider stocking up for your loved ones, too, since the holidays will be here before you know it. These headphones would make great stocking stuffers for practically anyone on your shopping list.

Veatool Bluetooth Headphones, $25 (was $100) at Walmart

These headphones are made with an internal nano-coating that makes them sweat- and water-resistant and great for working out. No matter if you're partaking in an intense sweat session or catch yourself running in the rain, you won't have to worry about a decrease in sound quality. Plus, they feature a special anti-drop design that ensures a comfortable fit for your ears so you can wear them for hours on end without pain. The battery lasts up to 65 hours with the wireless charging case and up to seven hours without.

More than 5,000 shoppers have given the earbuds a five-star rating and rave that they are "awesome for the price." It's no wonder they are a Walmart bestseller and a "popular pick" among customers.

"They stay in my ears really well and the sound is crisp and clear," one reviewer wrote. "I love being able to look at the case and see how charged they are. Definitely a great purchase."