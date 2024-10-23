Macy's is selling a 'gorgeous' $80 quilt for just $24, and shoppers say it's a 'great value for the money'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While a heavy comforter can be nice, sometimes you want a lighter option. A good quilt is the perfect choice when you need a bed cover that can keep you warm in the winter but also cool in the warm months. Fortunately, we found an amazing deal on a beautiful quilt at Macy's , and you won't believe the discount.

The VCNY Home Nina Embossed Quilt Set is currently only $24. That's a discount of 70% off the regular price of $80. If you want to sleep comfortably knowing that you got an incredible deal, put this in your cart now.

VCNY Home Nina Embossed Quilt Set, $24 (was $80) at Macy's

Quilts are a great option for those who like their bedspread to adapt to their needs. This one passes that test with flying colors, with a lightweight breathable design that won't make you too hot. The set includes a quilt and two matching pillow shams. Made from polyester, it's machine-washable, and soft to the touch. The embossed lattice pattern throughout the set makes for a subtle but attractive bedroom accent. Plus, this lovely blanket and pillow sham set is available in three sizes and six different color options.

Macy's customers couldn't say enough good things about this lovely combo. Hundreds gave it a perfect rating. One shopper, who called it "gorgeous," also said "I love this bedspread. It's beautiful, lightweight, and the price was right." Another buyer described it as "great value for the money," and added "This is one of several of these bedding sets I have ordered. This is our third tan/taupe. We also have a black one."