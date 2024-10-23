Skip to main content
Macy's is selling a 'gorgeous' $80 quilt for just $24, and shoppers say it's a 'great value for the money'
image caption
Indianapolis - Macy's mall location. Macys plans to continue closing stores.

Macy's is selling a 'gorgeous' $80 quilt for just $24, and shoppers say it's a 'great value for the money'

"It's beautiful, lightweight, and the price was right."
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

jetcityimage/Getty Images

"It's beautiful, lightweight, and the price was right."

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While a heavy comforter can be nice, sometimes you want a lighter option. A good quilt is the perfect choice when you need a bed cover that can keep you warm in the winter but also cool in the warm months. Fortunately, we found an amazing deal on a beautiful quilt at Macy's, and you won't believe the discount.

The VCNY Home Nina Embossed Quilt Set is currently only $24. That's a discount of 70% off the regular price of $80. If you want to sleep comfortably knowing that you got an incredible deal, put this in your cart now.

VCNY Home Nina Embossed Quilt Set, $24 (was $80) at Macy's

The VCNY Home Nina Embossed Quilt Set is on sale right now at Macy's

Quilts are a great option for those who like their bedspread to adapt to their needs. This one passes that test with flying colors, with a lightweight breathable design that won't make you too hot. The set includes a quilt and two matching pillow shams. Made from polyester, it's machine-washable, and soft to the touch. The embossed lattice pattern throughout the set makes for a subtle but attractive bedroom accent. Plus, this lovely blanket and pillow sham set is available in three sizes and six different color options.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - A Target store cart in a parking lot in Miami, Florida.

Target is selling a 'cute' $190 storage dresser for only $72, and shoppers call it a 'handy piece of furniture'

Read More
MIAMI, FLORIDA - A Target store cart in a parking lot in Miami, Florida.

Target is selling a 'cute' $190 storage dresser for only $72, and shoppers call it a 'handy piece of furniture'

Read More

Macy's customers couldn't say enough good things about this lovely combo. Hundreds gave it a perfect rating. One shopper, who called it "gorgeous," also said "I love this bedspread. It's beautiful, lightweight, and the price was right." Another buyer described it as "great value for the money," and added "This is one of several of these bedding sets I have ordered. This is our third tan/taupe. We also have a black one."

The VCNY Home Nina Embossed Quilt Set is the perfect pick for anyone who likes a blanket to keep them warm, without making them hot. Grab it before they're all gone. At just $24, that may not be very long.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
BeddingSavingsMacy's

Exclusive Investor Content

Consolidation Speculation

⭐Meisler: Are speculators leaving the market?

A U.S. $100 dollar bill is seen burning. -lead

⭐Doug Kass: From AI to alternative energy, government piles in... right at the top

Market Recon

⭐When the chips are down ...

Commodity Bubble Lead JS

⭐Is the AI bubble popping or is DeepSeek just reducing the froth?

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now