It's easy to hold a lightweight walking sneaker and experience sticker shock—how is it that something so unsubstantial could cost more than $50? Brands like Nike and Allbirds can especially render this feeling, with prices sometimes exceeding $100. But there's one brand on Amazon making comfortable walking shoes at ultra-affordable prices, and some shoppers are saying they're just as good as their brand-name competitors.
Right now,
Vamjam Ultra-Light Breathable Walking Shoes in Black/White, $35 (was $45) on Amazon
Amazon
This minimalist men's walking shoe features a full mesh upper that's breathable, lightweight, and flexible. It sits on a single-piece rubbery foam sole that has flexible cuts throughout to increase traction. Shoppers say the innersole is pretty thin, but it's removable for those who wish to swap it with an orthotic. It doesn't seem like there's much to this sneaker, the design is pretty basic, but that also lends itself to how utile they are.
Like a pair of
Vamjam Ultra-Light Breathable Walking Shoes in Off White, $35 (was $45) on Amazon
Amazon
Shoppers have been resoundingly happy with these lightweight walking shoes, with many agreeing that they're comfortable, nice looking in all colors, and an incredible bang for the buck. Some shoppers openly say they prefer these to big brands. "Great price, comfortable, and lightweight,"
Some shoppers compare them to Allbirds, which is a popular walking shoe for travel and touring, but prefer these now that they've tried them. "My husband loves these! They are like Allbirds but at a fraction of the cost,"
They might not come with the prestige of their brand-name competitors, but shoppers have said they get the job done and do it well. So, for just $35, it's worth taking a chance on
