24 Valentine’s Day Gifts For Her That She’s Sure to Fall in Love With

February has arrived, love is in the air, and Valentine’s Day will be here sooner than you know it -- which means there’s no better time to start thinking of the perfect gift for the special woman in your life.

Whether you’re looking for a wow-worthy splurge present or you’re on the hunt for a small yet sentimental token of your relationship, we know that a thoughtful, romantic gesture can go a long way in letting someone know how loved they are.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 24 Valentine’s Day gifts at different price points, any of which she’s sure to fall in love with.

When it comes to kissable lip products, lip oils are at the top of our list. They’re comfortable and nourishing, while still providing a bit of color and dimension. InnBeauty’s lip glazes are our go-tos, and these shades are arguably the two best options. The Merlot is a perfect flush of wine red, while the Glazed Donut is a stunning topper with gorgeous subtle sparkle throughout.

Flowers are a classic option for a reason; you really can’t go wrong. But if you’re looking to really wow someone, this bouquet from Urbanstems is absolutely jaw-dropping. The combination of the red and pink roses with lush greenery is classically romantic with a bit of added drama.

We’re longtime fans of Le Creuset’s enameled cast iron products, and this shallow heart-shaped dutch oven is completely irresistible. Perfect for everything from pot pies to stews and of course, baked desserts--it’s an adorable kitchen tool that also works really well.

For the woman who could always use a little more relaxation, help her self-care with this portable, mini massage device. The smallest and lightest of the Theragun family, this handy device is actually Bluetooth-enabled, so you can access a range of personalized wellness routines.

Looking for an experiential Valentine’s Day gift this year? Most well known for their Instagram-friendly cozy cabins, Getaway is home to various campgrounds across the country.

Sites are strategically placed near major cities--including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta--and the overall experience is all about restoration and connection. The tiny cabins are charming, romantic, and truly provide that sense of a “getaway” in every sense of the word.

We’re big fans of a compact wallet, and this zip case from Mansur Gavriel is adorably petite while still being a complete statement piece.

There’s nothing that compares to high-quality bedding, especially when you’re hoping to get the best night’s sleep possible. This set from Parachute has lasted me years, and it’s still what I come back to time and time again. For those of you who share a bed with the special woman in your life, this is definitely a gift for her, and for you.

You really can’t go wrong with a pair of small hoops. Vrai creates unbelievably stunning, luxurious diamond jewelry that’s produced with zero carbon footprint and at an accessible price point. These earrings in particular add the perfect touch of elegance to any outfit.

For the woman who loves her lattes, a high-quality espresso machine is a complete life-changer. This fully automatic option from Philips features a sleek touch display to customize five different beverages. The LatteGo Milk System is a dream when it comes to frothing and heating, and it’s incredibly easy to keep clean.

This tennis dress has it all; adjustable straps, a built-in bra and shorts, an adorable sweetheart neckline, and it’s made from Alo Yoga’s signature soft yet breathable Alosoft material. It’s a wonderfully feminine take on everyday athleisure, and sure to see a ton of wear all year long.

There’s nothing like lighting a candle to help set the mood, and Boy Smells makes some of our favorites. This limited-edition scent, a reference to Kacey Musgraves’ aptly named song “Slow Burn,” is warm, spicy, and a little sweet.

We’re big fans of Lunya’s luxurious pajamas, which are equal parts comfortable and sexy. This washable silk set is no exception, and perfect for a cozy, romantic night in.

This stunning new scent from Valentino smells just as good as it looks. The fragrance includes those classic, beloved notes of florals and warm vanilla, but with some slightly more woodsy characteristics that give it a bit more depth and complexity. It’s a gorgeously feminine scent that’s a safe bet for any woman that enjoys a floral perfume.

If snuggling sounds like the perfect Valentine’s Day activity to you, meet Big Blanket Co. The brand’s plush blankets are massive, incredibly soft, and just what you need for a whole range of at-home activities, from afternoon naps to wintertime snuggles or a cozy movie night.

For the woman who loves nothing more than to snuggle up with a book, a great e-reader might just be the perfect complement to her physical books. It’s the ideal way to take stories with you while you travel, get some reading done outdoors, or just try out a book that you’re not sure whether you want to commit to buying.

Gifting jewelry can be a challenge, but Alex and Ani nails high-quality, stylish pieces at a great price point. This bolo tennis bracelet is adjustable (so there’s no need to worry about exact sizing), and the ruby crystal beads are a stunning nod to the romantic holiday.

Blush is everywhere and totally on-trend nowadays, and this cream and powder duo from Patrick Ta is second to none. It’s incredibly pigmented yet still easy to use, super blendable, and comfortable but lasts all day long. All the colors are completely gorgeous, and the product’s an absolute must-have for achieving that bold blush look.

For the woman who’s more outdoorsy and less of a girly-girl, this quarter-zip hoodie from Outdoor Voices is totally practical while still being stylish.

Dyson’s famous styling device is truly better than ever. When compared to earlier iterations of the Airwrap, this model is more efficient, easier to use, and makes for an even better end result. If the woman in your life has yet to bite the bullet on what’s arguably the world’s most popular hair tool, there’s no time like the present to totally revolutionize her beauty game.

Perfect for a long-distance relationship or any sentimental woman in your life, Aura’s digital picture frames are a super popular gift option for good reason. They’re a simple, versatile piece of home decor that makes it easy to share photos, experience old and new memories, and connect with people no matter where they are.

Shearling slippers are a must-have for the colder months, which makes this pair an adorable and thoughtful gift for any woman in your life. The chic dusty pink color is a perfect holiday-appropriate plus.

For the glam-lover, these reusable nails are super fun, holiday-appropriate, and the perfect complement to any romantic date night or activity you might have planned.

Everyday feels like a spa day with a robe like this one. Made from a plush, ultra-soft velvety fabric, this warm robe has the perfect amount of stretch and structure. Plus, it is a dream for the cooler winter months.

If you want to go big this Valentine’s Day, we’d suggest an investment piece that’s both timeless and sentimental. A perfect example being this diamond heart signet ring from Kinn Studio. It’s a subtle yet romantic way to show your love for someone, and as the brand describes, is “meant to be passed down for generations.”

