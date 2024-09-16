Amazon is selling its top-rated bed sheets that are as 'soft as a cloud' for only $16

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Bed sheets only last so long before they start thinning, fraying, and pilling. That’s when you know it’s time to ditch your old worn-out set and replace it with something new. After all, quality sheets can be the difference between a restless night and sleeping soundly.

The good news is you can score the Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheet Set for just $16 at Amazon, a 47% discount from the original $30 price. It’s the no.3 bestseller in the sheet and pillowcase sets category and is backed by more than 149,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear by it. The four-piece set is so highly rated, that over 20,000 sets have sold in the past 30 days alone and the number will likely continue to rise since it’s on super sale. Each set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases that are all made of soft microfiber fabric.

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheet Set, From $16 (was $30) at Amazon

You might be wondering what the difference is between cotton and microfiber sheets, and experts explain that microfiber is typically much softer but might be less durable depending on the thread count. Microfiber material is unique because it gets softer after every wash, remains wrinkle-free, and has anti-allergenic properties, making it great for people with sensitive skin. Many shoppers said these sheets are “perfect for any season” thanks to their weight and breathability. For additional warmth, we suggest adding a comforter on top, especially during winter.

One five-star reviewer who said these sheets are “everything they need to be” described them as “smooth as silk” and as “soft as a cloud.”

“I recently purchased a set of sheets that promised both softness and resistance to shrinking in the wash, and I am thoroughly impressed,” another person wrote . “The standout feature of these sheets is undoubtedly their incredible softness.”