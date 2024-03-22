Amazon's bestselling bed sheets with over 134,000 5-star ratings are only $16 during the Big Spring Sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If there's one thing you should never settle for, it's low-quality bedding. You spend hours each night asleep, so you might as well make your bed as comfortable as possible, and it doesn't even have to cost tons of money.

The Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets and the brand's comforter are both discounted during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The four-piece bed sheet set is currently marked down to just $16 instead of $30, which is the lowest price it has ever been, according to the price tracker camelcamelcamel. The no. 1 bestseller includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases that shoppers say "feels like you are sleeping in the clouds."

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets, $16 (was $30) at Amazon

The Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set. Courtesy of Amazon

Each piece is made of microfiber, which is much softer than cotton and continues to get softer as it's washed. That means the quality only improves over time instead of decreasing. Plus, the fabric is typically wrinkle-resistant and hypoallergenic, making it a great choice for people with sensitive skin.

More than 134,000 shoppers have given the set a five-star rating, and over 20,000 sets have sold in the past 30 days, proving that they're flying off the site while at such a steep discount. Although this gray shade is the most popular and the best deal, the sheets are also available in 21 other colors.

"If you want to forever feel like you’re in a five-star hotel bed, buy these," one reviewer said . "So soft, so comfortable, and well worth the price. I was not expecting such great quality for that price."