The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25

Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift.

All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.

If that seems like a lot of money, you’re right. But giving the perfect gift doesn’t have to break the budget. There are plenty of thoughtful and unique gift ideas that are affordable. We’ve assembled a list of our top 14 favorite gift ideas for adults and kids -- best of all, they are under $25.

Best Gifts for Adults

More wine? More coffee? Torn between the two? Why choose, when you can have a little bit of both? These 100% Arabica beans are aged in oak wine barrels, giving them the subtle taste of currants and blackberries so prevalent in a good Merlot. While they contain no alcohol, the flavor profile is there and makes this medium-bodied roast a great after dinner cup.

Real whiskey drinkers know there’s nothing more frustrating than ice diluting your perfect pour too quickly, but they also know a little water does a lot to open up the flavor profiles. Enter in this clever glass with a silicone mold. Use it to create a built-in sloping ice cube that keeps your favorite liquor chilled without watering down the pour.

People ask the weirdest questions of the internet, and now it’s your turn to try and guess how weird those questions really are with this unique party game for adults and teens. You’ll get the first half of an internet search, and you must finish it. The higher your answer ranks, the more points you’ll score.

Turn up the heat in your friend’s kitchen with this collection of gourmet hot sauces from Melinda’s own Chef Fig. Ranging from mild (habanero mango) to tongue scorching (ghost pepper), these six bottles of hot sauce will spice up any meal, and they’re always made from the freshest ingredients.

We know essential oils can help with moods, energy, and general well being, but sometimes we’re just on the move and can’t carry a diffuser with us. Enter in these beautifully crafted bracelets made with beads and lava stones that will hold onto essential oil scents all day long. They come with three different oils too; sleep, breathe easy, and eucalyptus.

Nika’s Home candles started in a small apartment, and while the business may have grown, the candles are still hand-poured in their shop. We love the small business element but really are here for a long-burning candle in a great mason jar that smells of fresh, clean laundry.

On the occasion that you don’t finish that bottle of wine, these glass wine bottle stoppers will preserve it with class and style. They’re beautiful globes of glass with varying colors based on the recipient’s birthstone. And best of all, they’re hand-blown by the artist in her studio in Rhode Island.

Best Gifts for Kids

This is the perfect gift for car-crazy kids. The kit comes with three wooden cars that are easy to assemble, and your little ones can paint their own unique designs using the included paint, brushes and stickers. It will not only stimulate their creativity, but help with problem solving and fine motor skill development.

With two nieces and two nephews, we’ve played with our fair share of imaginary food. This set from KidKraft is the real deal, with fruit, vegetables, pizza, burgers, sandwiches, and more to satisfy even the most demanding of little chefs. Use it alone or add it to a child’s play kitchen for hours of (pretend) cooking fun.

You’re never too young to start learning how to make a really great latte. Children can set the brew cycle with a turning knob, open the top compartment to add their coffee “pods,” and mix in just the right amount of imaginary sugar and milk to create like any professional barista. The sturdy wooden construction makes it durable and easy to clean.

One year for Christmas, we got our niece a ream of printer paper as a gift, because she drew constantly. Had she been able to use this colorful writing tablet, we may have saved a tree or two during her elementary school years. This doodle board has a colorful screen and an easy erase button that clears the board in seconds. It’s also lightweight so it’s perfect for holiday traveling entertainment.

Channel their inner paleontologist and treat your favorite dinosaur lover to this set of twelve dinosaur eggs. Young explorers can “excavate” each egg with included chisels and brushes, revealing one of twelve different dinos. Each comes with a learning card describing the dinosaur’s diet, lifestyle, and unique characteristics.

These battery operated light up shoelaces will delight all the kids in your life, since all kids love things that light up! The lights are super bright, and in addition to just being all-around fun, they provide an element of safety at night. With around 40 hours of run time, they’re fun in shoes, skates, for use indoors or out, and come with a spare set of batteries.

We are big fans of giving the gift of reading, and this precious book teaches little ones about friendship and working together to help someone out. Ricky’s friends love rolling down hills together, because it’s so much fun. But Ricky has a flat side and just can’t roll, so his pals come together to make sure Ricky can participate in all their rolling fun.

