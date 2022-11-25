Ugg has opened its “Closet Doors” for some pretty cozy Black Friday deals on the classic boots, slippers, other footwear, and even apparel for women, men, and kids.

The popular “Fluff Yeah” slipper is 60% off and stands out among other deals like the savings on the Ugg Mini, leggings, and slippers. We’ll share some of our top picks ahead and if you can head here to see all of the markdowns.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Down to just $39.99 in Ribbon Red, Parakeet Green, Mussel Shell (a smooth purple), and Samba Red, this is your chance to get the Fluff Yeah for 60% off. It’s really become the “it” slipper as seen on stars like Hailey Bieber.

And at similar prices you score the Fluff Yeah in other fun shades for Women as well options for kids, toddlers, and babies.

The Ugg Mini is back in a big way, just ask any celebrity who has been spotted with them in recent weeks. And while this isn’t the Ultra Mini—which is ultra hard to get— this is the Classic Mini II Boot in your choice of Starry Night or Slate.

What is better than a normal hoodie … one that is longer right? And that’s exactly what the Winola Full-Body Hoodie is, and it looks to provide all day comfort.

This spin on the classic Ugg boot opts for a clear, plastic like outer shell to make this fully waterproof. And it keeps the classic, cozy Ugg lining on the inside.

I love my Ugg Tasman and the closet is offering an excellent sale on this all-day, indoor or outdoor slipper. It’s 30% off in either Samba Red or Parakeet Green.

Just like the Winola for women above, this is the Winston Full-Body Hoodie for me. It comes in one shade of cola and looks like a delight to wear all day.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.