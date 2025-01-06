Amazon is selling a $66 rainfall showerhead for only $33, and shoppers say 'the pressure is great'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you have fitness goals listed under your 2025 New Year's resolutions, you will probably be spending more time breaking a sweat. However you decide to work out, a great way to motivate yourself is to think of the relaxing, steamy shower you'll enjoy afterward. One of the best ways to give your bathroom a face-lift (without a full renovation) is with a new showerhead.

If you have a membership to a premium gym, you may already be familiar with a rainfall showerhead, but if not, it's a great way to wash yourself of the sweat and stress of the day. Right now, Amazon is selling this $66 Tudoccy Rainfall Showerhead for only $33. That's 50% off the original price!

Tudoccy Rainfall Showerhead, $33 (was $66) at Amazon

This particular model has not only a rainfall showerhead but a handheld sprayer as well, which comes with nine different settings that range from a light mist to a full-on massage. You can also opt to use either the handheld sprayer, showerhead, or both at the same time.

"The handheld shower component adds versatility to your routine," said one shopper. "Allowing for targeted washing and easy cleaning of the shower enclosure. The convenient dual-functionality makes this combo perfect for a quick, invigorating shower or a more leisurely and comprehensive bathing experience."

Since it is connected by a 5-foot stainless steel hose, it can be detached from its base, making it easier to use. Plus it is super easy to install, so you can probably handle it yourself as long as you follow the instructions. Unlike many showerheads, this one also has an adjustable extension arm that is designed to fit in practically any bathroom.

"Everything is very adjustable," said one shopper. "I'm 5 feet tall and my boyfriend is [over] 6-foot, so it's nice to be able to quickly and easily raise or lower the rainfall head. The handheld is great with different modes. If you run just one or the other, the pressure is better, but the pressure is great with both running."