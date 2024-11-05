Walmart is selling a $400 'delightfully light' 4-piece luggage set for only $95 — and it's selling fast

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We've already started to see a surge of travel with millions of people taking to the skies and hitting the roads. Frequent flyers and travelers understand the importance of solid, durable luggage to transport belongings safely and carefully, so it should be no surprise that when Walmart discounted a traveler favorite, it quickly became a top seller.

The Tripcomp 4-Piece Luggage Set comes complete with everything a traveler would need for a long (or short) journey. With over 1,600 five-star ratings, it has been field tested and approved by hundreds of shoppers who compliment the set for being lightweight, high quality, and the perfect size.

Tripcomp 4-Piece Luggage Set, $95 (was $400) at Walmart

The set includes a traditional carry-on, a personal bag, and two jumbo-sized suitcases that can be used as checked bags. The design of each piece has a beveled engraving throughout which helps conceal any minor scuffs or imperfections that may be generated through the travel process. The diamond shape pattern also looks "stunning," according to shoppers, plus it makes it easier to spot your luggage in an airport's busy baggage area. The set comes in your standard black and blue of course, but also colors like dark green, orange, light blue, and even pink.

Each of the suitcases has 360-degree spinning wheels, making navigating surfaces like thick carpets much easier. "It is absolutely stunning, but it is also incredibly effortless to glide," one shopper wrote. "The seal functions as an added benefit. There are numerous pockets and compartments."

Whether you're planning a short weekend getaway or a two-week vacation in Europe, this set has everything your luggage arsenal could need. And we love that the smaller bags can fit into the larger bags for easy storage when not in use.

"Exceptional luggage, particularly considering the price," wrote another shopper who called them "delightfully light." "Thus far, they have proven to be exceptionally resilient during our road travels and camping excursions. Extremely smooth and effortless to roll wheels. Zippers are robust and operate efficiently. I adore the manner in which they interlock between journeys."