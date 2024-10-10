Walmart is selling a $400 3-piece luggage set for only $85, and shoppers say it's 'incredibly durable'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If your wanderlust keeps you traveling more than most, you’re likely always on the lookout for the best gear to take on your next trip. While it’s great to find the best deals on travel items, you’ll also want to find the best luggage set for transporting them.

Walmart wants to help you do just that with the Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set that’s on sale for 79% off. The stylish swivel-wheeled luggage set normally sells for $400, but is available starting at only $85 for a limited time.

The set includes a 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch rolling hardside suitcase. Each suitcase includes a three-step telescoping handle, as well as a side handle, interior mesh zip pockets, and tie-down straps. They also include a TSA-approved combination lock on each bag to make airport security as worry-free as possible.

Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $85 (was $400) at Walmart

Made from durable ABS material, this hardside luggage set is as strong as it is fashionable. Available in 10 different colorways, you’ll have a rainbow of options from which to choose. Whether you prefer earth tones or pastels, you’ll look like the most stylish traveler at check-in before every flight.

Over 2,500 shoppers have given the set five stars and one reviewer described the luggage by saying “great quality for the price and the color is beautiful.” Many others also touted the “amazing” quality for the price, while others note that it's "incredibly durable."

While the suitcases are lightweight, ranging from 5.6 pounds to 8.6 pounds, they can each hold a lot of items. The 20-inch suitcase has a capacity of 38 liters, the 24-inch suitcase has a capacity of 63 liters, and the 28-inch suitcase can hold a whopping 93 liters.