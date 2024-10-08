Walmart is selling a $500 4-piece luggage set for only $100, and shoppers say it offers 'incredible value'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Packing for holiday travel can sometimes feel like more work than the trip itself. That's why having a good luggage set is essential. The right bags can offer enough space for everything you want to take with you, plus a little extra room for things you might want to bring home. We found an unbelievable luggage set that fits that description, and it's on sale during the Walmart Deals event.

The Travelhouse 4-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set is only $100 at the moment, down from the original price of $500. This luggage set is exactly what you need if you're looking for durability, style, and ample space. But don't delay, because the Walmart Deals event only lasts a few more days.

Travelhouse 4-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set, $100 (was $500) at Walmart

These suitcases are some of the best-looking luggage you'll find anywhere for such a low price. The horizontal chevron pattern and eight different color options give them a level of visual interest that most baggage simply can't match. Each bag has four nylon dual spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks, and telescoping aluminum handles. The set includes large 28-inch and 24-inch suitcases and smaller 20-inch and 16-inch carry-ons. All four are made from durable and scratch-resistant ABS plastic to ensure they withstand the test of time. Cross-straps and multiple interior zipper pockets make this set a joy to pack.

Walmart customers fell in love with these suitcases and that's why more than 1,800 people have given them a perfect rating. One shopper said they offered "incredible value," adding "They are super lightweight, they roll nicely, and the rubber padding under the handles adds comfort." Another buyer described the bags as a "fantastic purchase," and shared that they "love the ease of packing and using this luggage. They held up fantastically on various flights and they're easy to transport."