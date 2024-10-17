Macy's is selling a 'very sturdy' $440 3-piece luggage set for only $200, and customers say it's 'worth the price'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you are someone that never stays home for the holidays, or perhaps are planning a mid-winter tropical trip, it's a good time to assess if your luggage is in need of an update. While a quality luggage set can't promise that your belongings won't get lost, it can be necessary to protect what's inside.

Right now, Macy's is holding a sale on this $440 3-Piece Travelers Club Luggage Set , and you can currently purchase it for only $200. While that may seem like a lot still, it comes out to only $67 a piece, which shoppers say is pretty good considering the quality.

Travelers Club 3-Piece Shannon Luggage Set, $200 (was $440) at Macy's

These three suitcases have a hard outer shell that protects them from damage, as well as protects your belongings inside since it doesn't bend or collapse like a fabric shell would. An 8-wheel spinner system also allows you to roll it effortlessly while upright, and can change directions easily.

"I bought this luggage for my husband six years ago and we travel multiple times a year," said one satisfied shopper. "It lasts and is great for the price!"

Four small studs on the side allow you to set it down sideways without dirtying or damaging the shell, and help to keep it upright. The set itself includes a 20-, 24-, and 28-inch model.

"Very sturdy set of luggage," said one shopper. "Each piece has all of the same features — one side that zips closed and one side with the criss-cross closure and the small side pouch. Love that I can choose which size to use based on trip length."

The outside zippers also come together and allow for a small lock to be used to secure your bag, and a combination of an internal zipper and elastic straps keep the contents in place for your whole trip.