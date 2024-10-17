Skip to main content
Macy's is selling a 'very sturdy' $440 3-piece luggage set for only $200, and customers say it's 'worth the price'
image caption
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA - A Macys store sat City Creek Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

Macy's is selling a 'very sturdy' $440 3-piece luggage set for only $200, and customers say it's 'worth the price'

One frequent traveler said it lasted them six whole years.

JHVEPhoto/Getty Images

One frequent traveler said it lasted them six whole years.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you are someone that never stays home for the holidays, or perhaps are planning a mid-winter tropical trip, it's a good time to assess if your luggage is in need of an update. While a quality luggage set can't promise that your belongings won't get lost, it can be necessary to protect what's inside.

Right now, Macy's is holding a sale on this $440 3-Piece Travelers Club Luggage Set, and you can currently purchase it for only $200. While that may seem like a lot still, it comes out to only $67 a piece, which shoppers say is pretty good considering the quality. 

Travelers Club 3-Piece Shannon Luggage Set, $200 (was $440) at Macy's

The Travelers Club 3-Piece Shannon Luggage Set is on sale right now at Macy's

These three suitcases have a hard outer shell that protects them from damage, as well as protects your belongings inside since it doesn't bend or collapse like a fabric shell would. An 8-wheel spinner system also allows you to roll it effortlessly while upright, and can change directions easily.

"I bought this luggage for my husband six years ago and we travel multiple times a year," said one satisfied shopper. "It lasts and is great for the price!"

Four small studs on the side allow you to set it down sideways without dirtying or damaging the shell, and help to keep it upright. The set itself includes a 20-, 24-, and 28-inch model.

"Very sturdy set of luggage," said one shopper. "Each piece has all of the same features — one side that zips closed and one side with the criss-cross closure and the small side pouch. Love that I can choose which size to use based on trip length."

The outside zippers also come together and allow for a small lock to be used to secure your bag, and a combination of an internal zipper and elastic straps keep the contents in place for your whole trip. 

RICHMOND, TEXAS - Paula Colorado tapes up a box preparing an item to be shipped at the Amazon HOU6 Fulfillment Center in Richmond.

Amazon is selling an 'amazing' $400 air purifier for only $68, and shoppers say it 'works wonders'

Read More
RICHMOND, TEXAS - Paula Colorado tapes up a box preparing an item to be shipped at the Amazon HOU6 Fulfillment Center in Richmond.

Amazon is selling an 'amazing' $400 air purifier for only $68, and shoppers say it 'works wonders'

Read More

Both the black and burgundy color options are on sale, but we don't know how long they will be on sale — or in stock. So shop fast before they're gone

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
TravelSavingsMacy'sLuggage

Exclusive Investor Content

1-22-25-Live Quarterly Meeting-tsp_1428_qtr-mtg_th

⭐TheStreet Pro's Live Quarterly Meeting: Investment Resolutions for 2025

Taylor Swift is seen with fans during a concert at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

⭐Meisler: They're scooping up calls like sale priced Taylor Swift tickets

Market Recon

⭐Giving Tuesday

US President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room flanked by Masayoshi Son (2L), Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp, Larry Ellison (2R), Executive Charmain Oracle and Sam Altman (R), CEO of Open AI at the White House on January 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

⭐Trump's Stargate AI investment plans are offsetting concerns about tariffs

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now