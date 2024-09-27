Macy's is selling a $440 hardside luggage set for just $98, and shoppers say it's 'sturdy but also lightweight'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A 3-piece luggage set offers the perfect mix of bags for almost any trip. Whether you're heading out of town for business or taking the family on summer vacation, having three suitcases gives you the benefit of options. Lucky for you, we found an incredible 3-piece hardside luggage set that's on sale during the Macy's VIP event , and it's a winner.

The Travelers Club Falkirk 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set is only $98 right now when you use the promo code VIP at checkout. That's an unbelievable 78% off the original price of $440. If you want to fly through the terminal in style then this may be the perfect set for you.

Travelers Club Falkirk 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $98 (was $440) at Macy's

These bags have a number of design features that aren't always available when paying less than $100. They have a sleek and modern outer hard shell design that exudes style and class. Each suitcase has interior elastic compression straps and a fully-enclosed zipper compartment. The set includes telescoping handles, 360-degree dual nylon spinner wheels, and an expansion zipper for adding to your bag's capacity mid-travel if needed. You can get this luggage in three different colorways as well.

Macy's shoppers were happy to share their satisfaction with these suitcases. One called them "the best pieces I own," adding "This 3-piece luggage set is amazing. The suitcases are sturdy but also lightweight. The wheels really make for effortless pushing." Another buyer said "I love my new luggage set," claiming it "looks classy and goes with everything."