Walmart is selling 'impressive' $120 swim headphones for only $36, and shoppers call them 'amazing'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While quality bluetooth headphones are easy to find, ones that are water-resistant can be somewhat elusive. Some of the best headphones for swimming, or almost any sport for that matter, are bone conduction headphones. We've found an incredible pair that's on sale during the Walmart Holiday Deals event, which is going swimmingly by the way.

The Topvision Bone Conduction Swim Headphones are just $36 right now, down from the original price of $120. These headphones transmit sound, not through the ear canal, but via vibrations through the skull directly to the inner ear. This means there's no discomfort of earbuds directly in your ears. They also allow you to hear what's happening around you, even while listening to music.

Topvision Bone Conduction Swim Headphones, $36 (was $120) at Walmart

In addition to the exceptional comfort of these headphones, they offer a host of other benefits. Their IP68 waterproof rating means they can be submerged in freshwater as deep as 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. This also makes them ideal for running, cycling, and other sports because they won't be damaged by profuse sweating. Six hours of battery life allows for extended use without the need for repeated recharging. As an added bonus, the headphones also have a built-in MP3 player with 8GB of storage.

Walmart shoppers raved about these "amazing" headphones. One customer wrote "these bone conduction headphones offer impressive sound quality that rivals traditional headphones. The clarity is exceptional, making them perfect for music lovers." Another buyer shared "I took these headphones hiking and they exceeded my expectations. The waterproof feature is fantastic. I didn't worry about rain or sweat. They stayed in place and provided great audio throughout my hike."