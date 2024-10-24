Amazon is selling its no.1 rated $80 weighted blanket for only $25 thanks to double discounts

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If you're longing for a cozy and comforting environment, then what you need at the top of your shopping list is a weighted blanket. They are known for feeling like being wrapped in a hug and for some, they can even help reduce stress and anxiety. Plus, it's a great alternative to electric blankets for anyone who overheats easily or doesn't want to be tied to an outlet.
In a surprising turn of events, Amazon has slashed the price of its
Topcee Weighted Blanket, $25 (was $80) at
Amazon
This blanket measures 80 inches long by 60 inches wide (similar to a queen mattress) and weighs 18 pounds, making it a stellar choice for most adults. It's the perfect size for providing a relaxing sensation without feeling like you're being crushed. It's made of breathable microfiber fabric that's soft to the touch and is filled with nontoxic, hypoallergenic glass beads. The quilted design ensures the beads remain evenly distributed throughout the entire blanket to ensure it always feels just right.
Amazon shoppers love this blanket so much that it has more than 5,500 five-star ratings. Many attest that it's machine-washable with one
"I’m in love with my weighted blanket,"
Not only is the
