Amazon is selling its no.1 rated $80 weighted blanket for only $25 thanks to double discounts

If you're longing for a cozy and comforting environment, then what you need at the top of your shopping list is a weighted blanket. They are known for feeling like being wrapped in a hug and for some, they can even help reduce stress and anxiety. Plus, it's a great alternative to electric blankets for anyone who overheats easily or doesn't want to be tied to an outlet.

In a surprising turn of events, Amazon has slashed the price of its no.1 bestselling option , but the deal likely won't last long. This is your chance to score the Topcee Weighted Blanket on sale for only $25, which is a whopping 69% discount off the original price. All you have to do is apply the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart to get the additional $10 discount that will be reflected at checkout.

Topcee Weighted Blanket, $25 (was $80) at Amazon

This blanket measures 80 inches long by 60 inches wide (similar to a queen mattress) and weighs 18 pounds, making it a stellar choice for most adults. It's the perfect size for providing a relaxing sensation without feeling like you're being crushed. It's made of breathable microfiber fabric that's soft to the touch and is filled with nontoxic, hypoallergenic glass beads. The quilted design ensures the beads remain evenly distributed throughout the entire blanket to ensure it always feels just right.

Amazon shoppers love this blanket so much that it has more than 5,500 five-star ratings. Many attest that it's machine-washable with one person saying , "I laundered this in my stackable washer and dryer, and it came out clean with no issues to the blanket or my machines."

"I’m in love with my weighted blanket," another reviewer wrote . "Let me tell you, naps, sleeping, everything, upgraded. This blanket is life-changing. I had the 15-pound weighted blanket and was in love with that and then I treated myself to the 20-pound one in the biggest size. I didn’t know it could get better. This is the best thing in my life."