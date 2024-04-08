Amazon's bestselling garden kneeler that shoppers call a 'lifesaver' for 'reducing pain' is on sale for just $38

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Although gardening is a soothing and rewarding hobby for most people, it can also cause some strain on your joints, especially as you get older. Instead of suffering through pain, make tending to plants easier and more comfortable by investing in the proper equipment.

One thing shoppers say they wish they'd ordered "years ago" is the TomCare Garden Kneeler Seat , a no. 1 Amazon bestseller that is currently on sale for only $38. All you have to do is apply the $8 on-page coupon to secure the full discount.

Not only does it provide extra cushion and support for your knees, but it also doubles as a seat that's ideal for anyone who needs a break while gardening. It even comes with two storage bags with pockets that hold handheld tools like a trowel, rake, and gloves to ensure they're always handy.

TomCare Garden Kneeler Seat, $38 (was $52) at Amazon

This adjustable seat has a compact, foldable design that only weighs 5.7 pounds, making it easy to transport from one place to another as you move around your garden. It's made with a sturdy metal frame and an EVA foam pad that can hold up to 330.7 pounds and is durable enough to last season after season. One shopper said , "it's well made and I expect to have it for the rest of my life."

Nearly 6,000 people have given it a five-star rating and more than 2,000 units have sold in the past 30 days, which isn't surprising considering gardening season is officially here. Order one now and it can arrive as soon as tomorrow.

"This product is a lifesaver, reducing pain and stress on the knees and lower back when working in the garden," another reviewer said . "As far as gardening products go, this is 'the better mouse trap' and rates on the same level as sliced bread. A great, sturdy product at a very reasonable price. Well worth it. What every home gardener should have."