Amazon is selling an 'amazing' $400 air purifier for only $68, and shoppers say it 'works wonders'
Amazon is selling an 'amazing' $400 air purifier for only $68, and shoppers say it 'works wonders'

While it is just starting to get into the fall season, that also means that cold and flu season is not far behind. While there's no way to completely prevent sickness taking you out, one of the best ways to combat airborne germs, allergens, and bacteria is with an air purifier.

While air purifiers can be a bit pricey, they can also be a worthwhile investment if you want to stay healthy through the winter. And right now, Amazon is offering an incredible deal on a $400 ToLife Air Purifier that's now just $68 — or 83% off. 

ToLife Air Purifier, $68 (was $400) at Amazon

The ToLife Air Purifier is on sale right now at Amazon

The purifier has a powerful filter that can cover up to 1,295 square feet, and filters particles as small as 0.3 microns out of the air. It is also a smart purification system which has a real-time air quality indicator that will show green, yellow, or red, and adjust the fan speed accordingly.

"Absolutely amazing," raved one shopper. "I’ve had it for about a month now and the air smells so much fresher! No more lingering smells from food or what not. This thing works wonders!!"

You can also choose the speed you would like it to run at, so you are able to set it at a low speed while you sleep—and you can even turn off the lights. It also has timer functions that will auto-off at 2, 4, 6, or 8 hours, and you can even set a recurring timer so that it kicks on at the same time every day. 

"I'm genuinely impressed!" wrote another shopper. "I live in a small studio cottage with two kitty cats and…this place can become a breeding ground for allergies. I was cleaning the litter box and it stirred up a little bit of dust in the air and that unit instantly detected that there was something in the air and it turned on to clean up the air and then turned itself back down. I'm hugely impressed with how well it works."

This is a limited-time deal, and we can't say how long it will last, so be sure to buy quick before the price goes back up!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

