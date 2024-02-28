The cordless wet-dry vacuum that shoppers call a 'powerhouse' is secretly $100 off at Amazon for a limited time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Have you ever wished you could have a vacuum and a mop all in one machine? These days it's not such a far-fetched idea, and not only are wet-dry vacs convenient, but they also save space in your cleaning closet. If you're not sure which brand to get, there's one Amazon-shopper-loved model that's backed by thousands of rave reviews and is on sale for a limited time.
The
Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $300 (was $400) at
Amazon
This machine uses a powerful self-propelled motor with iLoop smart sensor technology to detect messes and debris on hard surfaces so it can automatically adjust its settings to provide adequate suction and water flow. The vacuum and mopping functions work simultaneously to remove dirt and hair all while washing the floors. Its mopping brush roller spins at high speeds to remove everything in its path, including stubborn stains and stuck-on mud or food, without leaving wet streaks behind. That means you're basically completing two chores in one.
The battery lasts for up to 35 minutes on a single charge and comes with its own charging dock that's easy and convenient to use. After every use, it's recommended to empty the wastewater tank, and you can even take advantage of the five-in-one self-cleaning system to ensure your machine is free of debris and buildup. All you have to do is fill the clean water tank to the max line, make sure there's at least 20% battery left, and press the cleaning button. Then, you'll want to rinse the dirty water tank and HEPA filter to ensure they're clean and dry before reinstalling. Doing regular deep cleanings can prolong the life of the wet-dry vacuum.
Over 1,000 units have sold in the past 30 days, and this model has more than 21,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.
"Our friend recommended this and said it would change our lives and indeed it has,"
With spring cleaning coming up, the
