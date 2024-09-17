Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a $76 14-piece mixing bowl set for only $23 during a flash sale


It includes seven sizes with corresponding lids.



There are some things no kitchen should be without, and a set of mixing bowls is a staple that comes in handy often. No matter if you're baking, meal prepping, or putting away leftovers, a quality set of bowls with lids is ideal for a variety of uses and should be on your shopping list if you don't have some already.

Instead of purchasing a stack of plastic storage containers that won't last, consider the Tinana 14-Piece Mixing Bowl Set that's currently on sale for only $23. That equals roughly $3 per bowl with its corresponding lid, which is an absolute steal for brand-new kitchenware. You might not even see prices like that at a thrift store these days. Plus, the set nests neatly together for easy storage without taking up an entire cabinet. 

Tinana 14-Piece Mixing Bowl Set, $23 (was $76) at Walmart



These mixing bowls are made of premium stainless steel that's rust-resistant, shatter-proof, and dishwasher-safe. Just keep in mind that they can't be used in the oven or microwave, but are great for keeping leftovers in the refrigerator. The set includes seven various sizes with different air-tight colored lids, so you can easily differentiate between them. Plus, it doesn't allow any odors to be released. 

More than 1,600 shoppers have given the set a five-star rating and describe it as a "kitchen necessity" and "wonderful mixing bowls."

"These bowls are just fantastic, use them for everything from mixing, salads, and storage," one reviewer wrote. "Solid but not heavy. And the lids are so easy, especially when you have arthritic hands!"

Do yourself a favor and add the Tinana 14-Piece Mixing Bowl Set to your cart for only $23 ahead of the holiday season. You'll be prepared to cook for large groups and stow leftovers afterward. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

