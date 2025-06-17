Amazon is selling 'the best' $209 Timex chronograph watch for $131 that 'looks more expensive than it is'

“Oh my, this watch is a monster.”

By Adam Reeder
Senior Commerce Writer, TheStreet
The Amazon logo displayed on a phone screen. lead.

Amazon logo displayed on a phone screen and a laptop keyboard are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland

Image source: NurPhoto/Getty Images

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Timex is a brand that’s built a reputation over 150 years for both quality and value. With one of its more recent releases, we can now add “incredible style” to that list. If you want to get a beautiful timepiece at a big discount, then this is the time to do it. Amazon is currently selling a stylish Timex watch for an incredibly low price, and shoppers are noticing.

The Timex Marlin Chronograph Watch is on sale for only $131. The original price is $209, which means that right now it’s an impressive 37% off. We recommend putting one in your cart right now as some colorways have already started to sell out.

Timex Marlin Chronograph Watch, $131 (was $209) at Amazon

Timex Marlin Chronograph Watch
Courtesy of Amazon
Get it.

The specs on this watch make it a real winner for watch geeks and laypeople alike. The quartz-regulated high-accuracy movement offers a great way to always arrive on time, and the beautiful dial lets you do so in style. A stainless steel 40-millimeter case makes the watch the perfect size for both casual and formal wear.

When looking at the watch from the side, you’ll notice the elegant domed acrylic crystal that covers the dial. The adjustable leather strap is the perfect accent to the sleek retro watch and gives it a nice versatile feel. This watch is available in three colorway and configuration options, so everyone should be able to find one that suits them.

Amazon customers were shocked at the looks and quality of this watch. One said that it “looks more expensive than it is,” adding, “I like the accuracy of quartz with a chronograph.”

Another buyer called it “the best affordable chronograph period,” also saying, “It’s gorgeous and I think you can dress it up and down…at this price, oh my this watch is a monster.”

The Timex Marlin Chronograph Watch offers up classy vintage vibes at a reasonable price of just $131. There may be no better time to get a new watch than this very second.

About the author

Adam Reeder

Senior Commerce Writer, TheStreet

Adam Reeder is a journalist and senior commerce writer at TheStreet with more than 20 years of experience in media and 8 years of experience writing about the connections between consumer products and personal finance. He writes for TheStreet's shopping section, where he covers luxury watches and athletic footwear, in addition to personal tech, home goods, tools, and more.

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