The Theragun Mini Is Just $150 This Black Friday

Therabody’s family of massage guns have become the household name for massage guns. Massage guns are touted as devices that can help you recover after a workout, prep before a workout, and a feel-good remedy for achy or overtaxed muscles.

The time is ripe for discounts, but it’s not going to last forever. Over at Amazon and Therabody’s online store the Black Friday deals have been unleashed. You can check them all out, but we’re also sharing some of our favorite deals ahead.

Price: $149.99, originally $199.99 at Amazon or Therabody

I personally have a first-generation Theragun Mini and it’s pretty terrific. It’s a compact, no-frills massage gun that is capable of both muscle and deep tissue treatment. It also doesn’t sound like a jackhammer thanks to what Therabody calls quiet force technology.

$50 off is a steal and this is a good treat-yourself present, or will likely be a delight as a holiday gift this year. It even comes with a carrying case. Not that Amazon is only discounting the black color, but Therabody has the Desert Rose and White also on sale.

Price: $198, originally $299 at Amazon

Moving on up the line, we have the Theragun Prime. The big advantage? It has a design with a proper handle that focuses on ergonomics over portability, and can withstand up to 30 pounds of pressure. At the $198 price, down from $299, it comes with four attachments in the box. It also integrates with the Therabody app for Android or iOS.

Price: $298, originally $399 at Amazon or Therabody

After some colors? Well, the Theragun Elite sports a design with a handle and comes in either black or white. It’s also 25% off at $298 from $399. This Theragun features a screen—specifically an OLED— for easier control, comes with five attachments and a carrying case. Therabody also says this is the quietest massage gun in the line.

Price: $449, originally $599 at Amazon or Therabody

At the top of the pyramid for Therabody’s massage gun is the Theragun Pro. It builds on the already ergonomic design and improves the maximum amount of pressure to up to 60 pounds. In the box you’ll find a carrying case, charger, and all six attachments that Therabody offers.

Additionally, it features a QX150 motor with Therabody’s QuietForce technology built-in. And considering the price, it’s good to know you can rotate the arm for more exact positioning and it has an OLED screen for easy control.

