Therabody Just Launched Its Latest Wearable Product — and You're Going to Want It

Therabody Just Launched Its Latest Wearable Product — and You're Going to Want It

Therabody is introducing a new arm and calf wrap that works to relieve muscle soreness through compression, vibration, and infrared lighting.

Therabody

Therabody is introducing a new arm and calf wrap that works to relieve muscle soreness through compression, vibration, and infrared lighting.

We’re big fans of Therabody’s massage guns -- aka Theraguns -- for offering a variety of options at different price points, but all providing an easy way to soothe muscle aches before or after a workout. For their latest launch, however, Therabody isn’t releasing a new Theragun.

Instead they’re introducing a new personal wearable: RecoveryPulse. Starting at $149 with separate models for a calf or arm, after slipping on the sleeve, the RecoveryPulse targets the area with vibration, compression, and infrared lighting.

If you’re already sold, Therabody is wasting no time and already has the RecoveryPulse up for order, though it won’t ship until later this spring. For everyone else though, let us unpack Therabody’s latest and greatest a bit more.

RecoveryPulse: What You Need to Know

2022-12-13_THB-RecoveryPulse_Lifestyle_357

Whether you enjoy a variety of sports or simply work long hours at your desk, there is no age limit to fatigue and muscle aches. This is where compression and vibration could come in handy.

The appeal of using a Theragun after a workout is that it's designed to stimulate your muscles and get blood moving. RecoveryPulse takes these functions and focuses it into a device designed to be worn around your arm or your leg. Therabody claims that this will be ideal for dealing with golfers or tennis elbow as well as cramps in your calf.

RecoveryPulse is made from Therabody’s proprietary FlowKnit Fabric which incorporates a germanium-infused fabric, and the company claims it has been designed to reflect heat energy lost by the body back towards it to increase circulation for better compression treatment. Integrated within the fabric are what have been dubbed micro motors, specifically the QX- Micro Motor, which deliver the required vibration on the skin of the arm or calf for the treatment.

The whole package of the RecoveryPulse is quite portable and it is wire-free during use. You can expect a maximum of a 45-minute runtime from the user-removable battery. Remember though, you will need to recharge it!

There are three modes for RecoveryPulse:

  • Low which is designed for everyday use
  • High which is for recovery or warming up for an exercise
  • Wave stretches from low to high for a total experience

Let’s Recap the Therabody RecoveryPulse

2022-12-13_THB-RecoveryPulse_Lifestyle_1013

While Therabody does mention specific conditions the RecoveryPulse can be helpful for, it seems that as with the Theragun, this could have a broad appeal. For instance, folks who run or cycle could find this to be an excellent way to warm up before a workout.

We’re eager to go hands-on with the RecoveryPulse and will circle back with a full review once we’ve had time to thoroughly test it out. In the meantime, preorders are open for RecoveryPulse at Therabody and these will begin shipping this spring.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.

