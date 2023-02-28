Celebrate the Return of The Mandalorian With New Gadgets, Toys

Folks across the galaxy, the time is nearly here. The Mandalorian returns for Season 3 on Disney+ in just a few hours on March 1. It’s been awaited by many, mostly for the chance to see the clan of two--Mando and Grogu aka Baby Yoda--back together.

So what better way to celebrate and get in the zone for the galactic adventure, than with some fresh Funko Pops! to decorate your desk, an out of this world gaming headset, and even some comfy clothes to watch the story unfold?

We can’t think of anything better. Ahead we’re rounding up some of our favorite gear around The Mandalorian.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Whether you’re working from home or at the office, this two-figure Funko Pop! deserves a spot. It features Mando and Baby Yoda in his floating pod on a desert location. Best of all, it’s 64% off at just $12.49.

Fans of Walt Disney World and Disneyland know the comfiness that a Spirit Jersey provides. This Grogu themed jersey lives up to that and is embellished with the message “Choose Your Path” on the back . It features Star Wars and the clan of two printed on the front.

Logitech’s Astro Gaming is known for some excellent gadgets and the latest drop is a custom-themed A30 Wireless Headset themed. It comes in a Beskar Steel color with the right ear cup featuring Mando and the left with the “Clan Mudhorn '' signet. You can even pop them off to reveal some secrets.

It’s $249 and you can get it for a PC or Mac, PS5, or the Xbox Series S or X.

Have a car? Fan of Baby Yoda? Look no further than this Grogu themed air freshener that would look elegant hanging from the rearview mirror in your car. It will let folks passing by know that you’re strong with the force and your car will smell great with notes of lavender, rosemary, and marine.

Add some Star Wars flair to your keys with this Mandalorian keychain that will be right at home. It’s made out of vinyl and is around 3-inches long.

With 295-pieces this Lego set will take you through the journey of building the two most prominent figures from the show.

This might be the cutest baseball hat to ever exist complete with Baby Yoda ears sticking out the left and right with his lovely face on the front. It’ll protect you from rain and add some Star Wars chic to any outfit. For fans of bucket hats, you can get this Grogu themed option here.

There is only one Grogu, but you can get this 11-inch in height plush Baby Yoda and live out your wildest dreams. It’s adorable and will be an excellent cuddly companion.

Available for third-gen or fourth-gen Echo Dot, this smart speaker stand from Otterbox will improve the sound and improve sight-lines for viewing the device itself. Best of all though, it adds Grogu’s ears to your Echo, and frankly we can’t think of anything that is cooler than that.

This specifically designed Tamagotchi is certainly one with the force with a Grogu paint job and a silicone topper that adds the well-known ears. Best part is you’ll be taking care of Grogu, so make sure to keep an eye on it.

LifePlanner is known for planners that let you get organized and keep all of your important meetings in one place. This themed planner features Mando and Grogu on the front with an all-important notion of “This Is The Way”. Inside you’ll find it split up by months with plenty of room for everything a day needs.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.