Wayfair is selling a 'beautiful' $388 6-foot pre-lit Christmas tree for only $100

Christmas has already arrived at big box stores, which means that December decor sales are underway. Right now might just be the best time to get your Christmas tree—especially if you are looking for a new faux one this year.

Currently, Wayfair is offering a premium $388 6-foot pre-lit Christmas tree for only $100 —that's 75% off the original price!

This tree not only has a full and life-like appearance, but it is also covered in 350 LED lights that can switch between four different colors, also those perfect-for-Christmas warm white lights. There are even 11 different flash modes that you can switch between using the controller. "Beautiful tree," proclaimed one shopper. "I love that I can switch the lights from multi color to clear white lights depending on my mood."

While faux trees are already more fire-safe than real ones, this one is designed to be extra flame resistant with PVC tips that are both fire retardant and increase durability. The tree is easy to assemble as it comes in just three sections, and the branches all come pre-attached.

"The tree was exactly what I needed to get into the holiday spirit," said one shopper. "In the past, I had decided to not have a tree due to the time and effort it took to put up and decorate it. With this tree, the setup is simple and it looks great!"

The foldable metal stand is lightweight but sturdy and ensures that it won't fall over while still making it easy to store. Non-slip pads on the bottom also help to keep it in place and protect your floors.